12 Years Ago, Keanu Reeves Reinvented His Career Again, And Changed Action Movies for a Generation

When it comes to the biggest modern movie franchises, your mind will typically go toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avatar, Toy Story, Jurassic Park, Despicable Me, and anything related to Spider-Man. However, one totally original film franchise broke out to place itself among the most popular, and it began 12 years ago. There are now four main installments, a spin-off movie, and a prequel TV series, making it a staple of modern pop culture. It also just so happened to bring Keanu Reeves back to the forefront and set the standard for what the future of the action genre looks like.

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That film franchise, which started in 2014, is obviously John Wick. The action flick from Chad Stahelski starred Keanu Reeves as the titular character who goes back to his life as a deadly assassin after a group of criminals murders the dog that his dead wife gifted him. The straightforward story was easy for everyone to take in, yet what made John Wick stand out was Reeves’ lead performance and the way the action was showcased. It was so successful that plenty of action films since have followed in its footsteps, meaning it changed the face of the genre forever.

John Wick Put Keanu Reeves Back In The Spotlight

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When John Wick hit theaters, it was just great to see Keanu Reeves back in action. So many of us grew up with the star thanks to his roles in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Point Break, Speed, and of course, The Matrix franchise. Following The Matrix sequels, only a few of Reeves’ projects found major success and he kind of fell by the wayside. John Wick rejuvenated his career, as this now might go down as his most iconic role, which is saying something considering Neo’s status.

John Wick isn’t the first protagonist to come out of retirement to exact revenge. We all watched Liam Neeson’s Bryan Mills do it over and over in the Taken franchise. However, Reeves brought something special to the role. His delivery of the few lines the character has helped him stand out. His stoic demeanor, seemingly indestructible nature, impressive tactical skills in martial arts, and mastery of various weapons are all some of the best aspects of the character.

Although the 2014 film introduced us to John Wick, the sequels have only expanded on the reasons why we all love him so much. The fact that he respects oaths and (most of) the rules of the world he lives in makes him honorable, while his love for dogs is something the audience can relate to. Keanu Reeves’ portrayal of the character is a huge reason for the series’ success. It also relaunched Reeves’ career, from hilarious roles in Always Be My Maybe and Good Fortune to voice acting parts in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Toy Story 4 to revivals of classic franchises like The Matrix and Bill & Ted.

How John Wick Influenced & Changed Action Movies Going Forward

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The success of John Wick is almost unmatched for a modern original franchise. The mainline films keep grossing more with each installment, capping at John Wick: Chapter 4‘s near $450 million intake. This has caused other action movies to try and replicate things by following similar patterns. For starters, we seem to be seeing a lot of R-rated, violent films that don’t shy away from broken bones and blood. Gunpowder Milkshake and Monkey Man are two underrated hits that fit that mold.

There has also been an uptick in action movies that feature an assassin taking out criminals as a one-person killing spree. Projects like Kate, Atomic Blonde, and Nobody have this as their central premise. In fact, the Nobody franchise likely wouldn’t have happened without John Wick, as the films starring Bob Odenkirk are clearly inspired by it. Some action films are also focusing more on world-building elements, though it’s hard to match how John Wick has established concepts like the High Table, the Continental, the and the gold coins.

Director Chad Stahelski’s history as a stuntman has also been a huge part of how John Wick has influenced the genre. The franchise has been lauded for its stuntwork, creating elaborate sequences that feel larger than life. Before John Wick, many action films shied away from this and focused on things like shaky camerawork that made you feel like you were in the action, yet didn’t show all that much.

Keanu Reeves also stepped up to do most of his own stunts. The actor trained in judo, various forms of jiu-jitsu, and more, which makes every action scene involving him feel more realistic. Other actors have followed suit, like Charlize Theron doing some of her own stunts in Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard, and Margot Robbie doing them for Birds of Prey, where she worked with stunt coordination company 87Eleven, which was founded by Stahelski and other former stuntmen David Leitch and Damon Caro. Things like this all stem from the success of John Wick.

What are your thoughts on John Wick and the future of the action genre? Let us know in the comments.