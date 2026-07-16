21 Years Ago, A Polarizing Remake Of A Beloved Family Film Released & Became A Classic For Millenials

The 2000s can fairly be labeled as ‘the remake era’ in Hollywood. Remakes had certainly been done before, and in fact, some of cinema’s most beloved works are remakes. However, it was like the onset of the 2000s made Hollywood think that every old film needed a 21st-century update or “re-imagining” just to stay relevant. Almost no film or franchise was safe, including many of Gen X’s beloved childhood classics.

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But do you want to make a Millennial feel old? Just remind them that today, July 15th, marks 21 years since one of their childhood classics was released, making it old enough to walk into a bar now. The deeper twist of the knife was that the film was a remake of another beloved childhood classic, which is now 55 years old. Movies really do mark time like nothing else…

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Is Still Dividing Audiences, 21 Years Later

Warner Bros. Pictures

On July 15, 2005, Tim Burton released his adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a movie based on the classic children’s book by Roald Dahl. The film starred Johnny Depp in the role of Willy Wonka, with a lineup of child actors playing the kids welcomed into Wonka’s factory, and some veteran actors playing the parents who accompany them. Burton mostly tapped unknowns and newcomers for the majority of the roles, leaving Depp’s Wonka and Freddie Highmore’s (Bates Motel, The Good Doctor) Charlie in the center spotlight. The film was the weirdest (and most colorful) Burton had been in years, and was a more direct adaptation of Dahl’s book than its cinematic predecessor, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971). But that was also the main criticism of Burton’s film: it could never escape the shadow of the ’70s film.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory had the massive advantage of having a performer like Gene Wilder playing Willy Wonka. That, and the fact that director Mel Stuart and Paramount Pictures decided on a musical, makes all the difference. Willy Wonka is whimsical and lighthearted; Burton’s Charlie is eclectic, hyper-colored, and wildly idiosyncratic. There is no real way to rank one over the other, as both films offer a fantastical vision of Dahl’s text; it often boils down to generation and tastes. The movie became an iconic family film for Millennial parents and their kids, and is the cinematic version of the story for Gen Z, who were very much into Burton’s version. Who could forget Gurdeep “Deep” Roy as the army of Oompa-Loompas that Wonka employed. The modern soundtrack for the remake, combined with Burton’s wild visuals, is something the eye can never forget.

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Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ultimately took in $475 million at the box office (against a $150 million budget); it also sent Depp and Burton down a path of renewed collaboration that would lead to other successful 2000s films (Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), as well as the billion-dollar success of Disney live-action Alice in Wonderland remake (2010), in which Depp starred as the Mad Hatter.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is still causing generational debate to this day. However, the film helped set a precedent that could ultimately undermine its own legacy, because 21 years seems like an awful long time not to get a remake of Burton’s film (Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka prequel doesn’t count).

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory can be streamed on HBO Max, Netflix, and Hulu. Discuss films (and remakes) with us on the ComicBook Forum!