24 Years Ago Today, This Video Game Adaptation Started a 7-Movie Franchise That’ll Finally Get a Great Film in 2026

It has been 24 years since one of the most successful video game movie franchises kicked off, and there is a chance that this year could finally present its first great film. The history of bringing video games to the big screen is not positive. For many years, it seemed that no video game adaptation ended up meeting the expectations of gamers or even of movie fans. From guilty pleasure movies like Super Mario Bros. and Street Fighter to small hits like Mortal Kombat and big-budget misfires like Tomb Raider and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, the movies never hit the mark for gamers and film fans. However, one critical failure ended up as a massively popular franchise anyway.

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The first Resident Evil movie was released on March 15, 2022, and it was a great small horror movie, although it wasn’t anything like the video game, other than just having similar monsters. That said, it was a solid, scary movie that morphed into a completely over-the-top movie franchise that at some points paid homage to the game, and at others, went completely off the rails.

Resident Evil Became a Success Despite Bad Reviews

Image Courtesy of Sony

Released on March 15, 2022, the first Resident Evil movie had almost nothing to do with the video games, as it featured an original character named Alice (Milla Jovovich) who woke up to find the outbreak of zombies and monsters from the powerful Umbrella Corporation. The only connection was the Umbrella Corporation and the monsters, but the film made Alice the new face of the movie, and it somehow worked. The movie had some gory and inventive kills, and both Jovovich and co-star Michelle Rodriguez as Rain were fantastic in their roles as the leads fighting and killing the monsters.

However, critics hated the movie, and it sits with a 36% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Looking at the critical score made it look like another video game movie was dead in the water. That said, the audience score was 67%, and while that wasn’t very high, it was a lot higher than the critical score, as many audience members appreciated the horror aspects of the film. This first film made $103 million worldwide on a $33 million budget. While not big by today’s standards, it led the studio to attempt a franchise.

That worked perfectly. By the end, there were six movies in the main Resident Evil franchise with Milla Jovovich as the lead star from the beginning to the end in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in 2017. The last movie was even the highest-grossing of the franchise, with $314 million worldwide, with the budget remaining low at $40 million. Not one single movie had positive critical reviews, with the first the second highest and the last the highest rating, at only 37% rotten. However, there is a chance that things could turn around critically in 2026.

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is One of 2026’s Most Exciting Upcoming Horror Movies

Image Courtesy of New Line Cinema

In 2021, a reboot titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City attempted to relaunch the franchise. It ended up with another low critical score, at only 30%, and the audience was still aty 60%, showing interest remains for the franchise. However, that film only made $41 million at the box office, the only release that didn’t break $100 million. There are high hopes for the 2026 release because it is another reboot, and the studio needs to sell it on the new director in control.

Zach Cregger is one of the hottest new directors working in Hollywood right now. The former stand-up comedian and member of The Whitest Kids U Know has become the best new horror director working exclusively in the genre. He has two horror movies to his name, with Barbarian released in 2022 and sitting at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2025, he beat that with Weapons, which has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and an 85% audience score.

There are some concerns about Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil because there were comments that it is funny and scary. Fans of the video games were not happy to hear about the comedy, but that is something that this franchise desperately needs to be done right. Anyone who hates the idea of Cregger adding some comedy either hated the Milla Jovovich franchise or didn’t recognize the ludicrous nature of those movies. Cregger’s biggest success with Barbarian and Weapons is that they are scary, gory, and horrifying, but they also have moments of humor that help break the tension when needed. If that is what Cregger has done with this movie, then it might be one of the best horror movies of 2026 and the first great Resident Evil movie, period.

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