25 Years Later, There’s an Untold Jurassic Park Franchise Story I Am Desperate to See

The Jurassic Park franchise is massive, and with so many new stories being told throughout its seven movies and multiple TV shows, there’s still one storyline that I’m dying to see. Despite the franchise revolving around dinosaurs existing in the real world, the movies have done a poor job of fully fleshing that idea out. Most of the films have been retreads of a new dinosaur theme park opening, dinosaurs breaking out, and people having to escape an island, with explorations of how society has changed in response to the existence of dinosaurs barely being explored.

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However, there is one major storyline from the original Jurassic Park trilogy that has yet to be explored, and it would be the perfect way to supplement a story that wants to focus on these ideas. Although the film that kicks off this storyline may not have done so intentionally, the implications of it haven’t left my mind since the film was released 25 years ago.

The Fallout Of Jurassic Park III Is More Interesting Than The Movie Itself

Jurassic Park III brings back Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, traumatizing him with another encounter with dinosaurs. This time, he is contacted by a wealthy divorced couple, Paul (William H. Macy) and Amanda Kirby (Téa Leoni), who ask Grant to take them on an aerial tour of Isla Sorna, an island that InGen used to research their dinosaur hybrid experiments. Grant is obviously hesitant, but the Kirbys convince him by saying that they have permission to fly in the region, and that they will fund his research in return for the tour.

Once they are on the island, the Kirbys land the plane despite Grant’s protest, with a dinosaur encounter shortly after destroying the plane. Once the group is stuck on the island, the Kirbys admit that they never wanted a tour; instead, they reveal that their son and Amanda’s boyfriend got stranded on the island after illegally parasailing nearby. The government refused to help, so they brought Grant along for assistance, mistakenly believing that he had experience with Isla Sorna. After a couple of deaths and a lot of dinosaur encounters, the U.S. military ultimately shows up to rescue them, thanks to Grant calling his ex, Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), for help.

The end of Jurassic Park III seems to imply a happy ending for the Kirbys, which is surprising considering that they are the antagonists of the film. After all, they successfully rescue their son Eric, and the couple’s relationship is implied to be reignited. However, Jurassic Park III never delves into the host of problems that the Kirbys will have to face upon arriving back in the States, and that’s something I’ve been interested in since seeing Jurassic Park III.

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First, it was illegal to travel to Isla Sorna; there were strict rules regarding how close boats and planes could get to the island. Since the Kirbys lied about having permission to fly there, they would probably face some sort of criminal trespassing charge. Even if the Kirbys didn’t kill Udesky, Cooper, and Nash, they would most likely get manslaughter charges for the deaths of all three characters. Grant’s assistant, Billy, was also seriously injured on the trip, which may land the Kirbys a reckless endangerment charge. On top of all that, they kidnapped Grant and Billy, giving them two more serious charges that could come with a long prison sentence.

So, once the Kirbys arrived in the U.S., they would have to deal with a plethora of charges, trials, fines, and most likely, prison sentences. We never heard the fate of the Kirbys after Jurassic Park III, but it would be incredibly compelling to hear about their undoubtedly high-profile trial, the controversy surrounding their sympathetic motive, and the continuation of their relationship.

The Legalities of Dinosaurs Have Been The Most Interesting Part of Jurassic World Movies

Say what you will about the quality of the Jurassic World movies, but at least they have explored the legal and social ramifications of dinosaurs existing in the real world. Dinosaur advocacy groups, medicine made from dinosaur DNA, and human clones may not have been implemented effectively, but they were fascinating concepts that naturally extended from the world that the previous Jurassic Park films had built.

Worldbuilding like this is far more interesting than another retread of dinosaur theme park disasters, and I would be more interested in these stories going forward. It is probably far too late to have the Kirbys’ trial be a major part of a future Jurassic World movie, but these types of stories would be an interesting way for the stagnant franchise to evolve.