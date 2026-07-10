45 Years Ago Today, Two of Kurt Russell’s Best ’80s Movies Opened the Same Day (They’re Polar Opposites)

While Kurt Russell has plenty of great movies to his name, it is still a strange coincidence that two of the screen veteran’s best movies were released on the same day, and they couldn’t be more different. Beginning his career as a child star in the ’60s, Kurt Russell’s earliest multiplex hits were family-friendly comedies like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes and The Barefoot Executive. As such, it was quite a striking change when he transitioned into making gritty genre movies with John Carpenter in the ’80s.

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Fortunately, this was arguably the best decision that Russell could have made in the long term. His first collaboration with Carpenter, 1980’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Escape from New York, saw Russell trade in his squeaky clean Disney star image for the role of the tough ex-con Snake Plissken, who is released from prison on the condition that he helps the President escape the titular crime-ridden dystopian version of the US city. A $50 million box office success upon its release, Escape from New York coincidentally came out the same day as one of Russell’s biggest Disney hits, The Fox and the Hound.

Kurt Russell’s Classic Sci-Fi Thriller Escape From New York Was Released On July 10, 1981

Escape from New York’s success was the start of a phenomenally successful run of collaborations between him and Carpenter. Fresh off the success of Assault On Precinct 13 and Halloween, Carpenter teamed up with Russell again on both 1982’s iconic sci-fi horror The Thing and 1986’s goofy horror comedy Big Trouble in Little China.

While both movies were box office disappointments upon release, The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China have since gone down in history as cult classics, with the former frequently being listed as one of Carpenter’s best movies ever. Evidently, American audiences weren’t in the mood for The Thing’s oppressively bleak, paranoid brand of gruesome body horror in 1982, with viewers instead flocking to see Steven Spielberg’s markedly more accessible alien movie E.T the Extra-Terrestrial.

Despite the critical re-evaluations enjoyed by both The Thing and Big Trouble in Little China in the years since their underwhelming original releases, Carpenter and Russell never quite recaptured the mainstream box office success of Escape from New York. Meanwhile, the less said about its bizarrely campy, misjudged 1996 sequel, Escape from L.A., the better.

Kurt Russell’s Animated Disney Movie The Fox and the Hound Also Arrived On July 10, 1981

While The Fox and the Hound was technically not the last family-friendly movie that Russell starred in, thanks to the inspirational sports dramas Miracle and Dreamer from 2004 and 2005 respectively, as well as 2025’s recent Smurfs reboot, it was still the end of an era for the former Disney star. Throughout the ’70s, Russell starred in a string of Disney movies, including The Strongest Man in the World, Charley and the Angel, and Now You See Him, Now You Don’t.

At the time of its release, The Fox and the Hound was a big investment by Disney in Russell’s potential star power, costing $12 million. The story of a cross-species friendship between Mickey Rooney’s fox Tod and Russell’s hound Copper, The Fox and the Hound was met with largely positive if unenthusiastic reviews, with critics calling the movie safe but charming. The investment paid off, as The Fox and the Hound earned $40 million in the US alone and $65 million worldwide. However, the success of Escape from New York proved it was time for a change for star Kurt Russell, signalling the beginning of a massively successful career in grown-up blockbusters.