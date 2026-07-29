A Cult-Favorite Comic Character Became A Superhero Movie Hit 32 Years Ago Today, and Its Stars Still Want To Return For A True Sequel

There are some movies from the ’80s and ’90s that surprise everyone by becoming bigger hits than expected and have managed to withstand the test of time over the decades. They still get consistently watched over and over by longtime fans, while there is seemingly always some talk going on about possibly delivering a sequel. That has been the case with The Mask, the hit comedy movie from 1994, which is actually one of the earliest superhero success stories on the big screen, even if people don’t often count it because of its goofy nature and comedic tone.

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However, The Mask was actually born from the world of comic books, and the character, as wacky as he is, is inherently a hero. The comic book might not be all that well known, but the film still managed to become a rousing success at the worldwide box office. That was thanks in large part to the star power of Jim Carrey, who was one of the hottest actors in Hollywood at the time. The Mask holds up incredibly well, and most of the people involved in the production are interested in a legacy sequel.

The Mask Debuted In Comics In 1991

Pretty much everyone from the ’90s remembers The Mask as a movie, yet the comic book isn’t nearly as well known. However, what happened on the page is quite different from the adaptation that became such a hit. The main premise is the same, focusing on a supernatural mask that grants powers to the person who wears it. The comic leans more into the horror genre, though, as the time you spend wearing the mask comes at the cost of your sanity. It was also known for having graphic violence throughout.

Created by Mike Richardson and published by Dark Horse Comics, the stories started as a limited series before expanding. The Mask, The Mask Returns, and The Mask Strikes Back made up a trilogy of stories that ran from 1991 until 1995. Following that, and the success of the film, several comic book spin-offs throughout the late ’90s. Although the movie sequel missed the mark, the comics continued to expand even further with the likes of Itty Bitty Mask in the 2010s, and I Pledge Allegiance to the Mask! as recently as 2019.

The Mask Movie Became A Huge Hit In 1994

Considering The Mask comic book series wasn’t wildly popular, the film becoming a massive hit was rather unexpected. The movie was wise to go a different route from the comics, because that darker tone can be difficult to pull off as something for mainstream audiences to latch onto. Instead, the movie went for slapstick comedy and put the hilarious Jim Carrey at the forefront, which was a recipe for success. He also starred in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber in the early ’90s, which are among the most iconic comedies ever made.

The Mask went on to gross over $350 million on a budget of only around $20 million. That put it among the top 10 highest-grossing films of 1994, alongside the likes of The Lion King and Forrest Gump. Carrey is at his best in this role, using his signature brand of comedy to breathe life into everything from over-the-top facial expressions to his performance of “Cuban Pete.” The Mask also marked the big-screen debut of Cameron Diaz, who went on to be a huge star of the ’90s and 2000s, in films like There’s Something About Mary and Charlie’s Angels. The Mask spawned a disappointing sequel and a TV series as well, helping its lasting cultural impact.

The Team Behind The Mask Still Wants a True Sequel

The fact that The Mask remains relevant in pop culture is part of why there is still consistent talk about a proper sequel. The only film follow-up to date is Son of the Mask, which doesn’t bring back the original cast and was poorly received by critics and fans. Jim Carrey has spoken about wanting to do a sequel several times and said there have been some false starts. As recently as December 2024, Carrey still expressed interest in playing Stanley Ipkiss, the protagonist of the film. Meanwhile, director Chuck Russell called a potential sequel a “lovely idea.”

Cameron Diaz’s career was launched by The Mask, and she went on to become a major star. Although she retired from acting in 2014, Diaz returned in 2025 for Netflix’s Back in Action. While doing press for that film, she revealed that she would be down to return as Tina Carlyle if Jim comes back as well. Diaz admitted that she has ridden the coattails of the success of The Mask. While a sequel is still just a rumor, it’s impressive that a cult comic book character got a ’90s movie that blossomed into something that still gets talked about.

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