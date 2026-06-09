Disney+’s New #1 Movie Is Guaranteed to Lose Its Top Spot To Another Sci-Fi Film In 2 Weeks

A new movie recently took the top spot on Disney+, but it won’t hold it for long. The streamer’s charts are filled with lots of the franchise films that you would expect, as is so often the case. Toy Story, Spider-Man, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, and the MCU are all regularly represented, which is no surprise as they’re among the biggest things that the Mouse House has to offer, and several of them have either just had a new release, or have one the horizon.

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While both Toy Story and Toy Story 4 are in the top 5 worldwide right now, it’s a different Pixar movie that sits at #1 globally and in the U.S: Hoppers. The 2026 movie centers on a college student named Mabel whose consciousness is transferred into a robotic beaver. This allows her to communicate with other animals, helping to save their habitat from destruction by her city’s mayor, who wants to use the land for development. The film was released on Disney+ on June 3rd, and immediately shot to the top spot, which it currently still holds [via FlixPatrol].

Disney+ Has An Even Bigger Sci-Fi Movie Coming Very Soon

Image via Pixar

Hoppers‘ Disney+ success is great, but it’s going to be relatively short-lived, because there is something much bigger coming to the platform. Avatar: Fire & Ash will be released on streaming on June 24th, 2026, and it instantly hitting #1 is about as guaranteed thing as you can get. That’s no knock on Hoppers, but Avatar is a whole other level of franchise movie, having earned almost $1.5 billion at the box office (and even that was disappointing compared to the $2bn+ hauls of the first two films). It’s usually the case that any theatrical movie becomes a success on Disney+ anyway, but even more so when it’s something the scale of Fire & Ash.

Hoppers itself was an ok performer for Pixar, even if it did continue its struggles with landing original movie hits. It earned a decent $388m at the box office, against a budget of $150m. That was a big improvement on the studio’s previous Sci-Fi movie, 2025’s Elio, which became its biggest bomb after grossing just $154m, with a reported budget of $150-200m. With the combination of its box office and streaming success, Hoppers has proved itself to be pretty solid for Disney, and should at least have another couple of weeks at #1.

There is a sense of irony with Hoppers likely being knocked off the top spot by an Avatar movie, and that’s because of the similarities between the two. While the plots play out differently, the concept of transferring a consciousness into a host body that can communicate with the natives, along with themes around environmentalism, led to comparisons that Pixar actually directly referenced in the movie itself. Both are certainly enjoyable Sci-Fi movies – Hoppers actually has much stronger reviews, with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to just 66% for Fire & Ash – and both are well worth watching on Disney+.

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