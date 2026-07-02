In Theaters 16 Years Ago, Nickelodeon Released a Notoriously Controversial Movie That Nearly Killed An Entire Franchise

Netflix’s take on Avatar isn’t the first time that Aang and his friends were brought to the real world through live-action. On June 30th, 2010, director M. Night Shyamalan attempted to share a new outlook on the bending universe, but the film failed to resonate amongst fans of the original. Despite being based on one of the best animated TV shows of all time, 2010’s The Last Airbender was a terrible movie to say the least. It’s still remembered as one of the worst live-action adaptations of all time. From terribly written dialogue to ill-informed casting choices, The Last Airbender was despised by fans of the original show, and even most casual moviegoers who watched it in the theatres.

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Viewers found it to be completely uninteresting and poorly made, especially considering its high budget. The film is based on the first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which was released in 2005. Because the film carried immense expectations, the disappointment was even greater. While the film managed to earn back its money regardless of the controversy, it became a critical flop, dashing any chances for a sequel.

What Is The Last Airbender About?

Image Courtesy of Nickelodeon

The story is set a century after the Fire Nation’s attempt to conquer the world led them to declare war on three nations. Sokka and his younger sister Katara from the Water Tribe discover a strange iceberg. As they try to break into it, a blinding beam of light reveals Aang, a 12-year-old boy, and his pet flying bison Appa.

Unfortunately, when Zuko, the prince of the Fire Nation, detects the light, he demands that the villages hand over the boy. Aang is an Avatar capable of bending all four elements, making him more powerful than one might expect. As the story continues, the truth behind Aang’s century-long slumber comes to light.

Why Is The Last Airbender so Hated?

Image Courtesy of Nickelodeon

The Last Airbender was universally panned by critics and viewers, becoming the lowest-rated film produced by Nickelodeon. It even won five Razzies, a parody award ceremony for the worst films of the year. During the filming, the director even mapped out a rough draft for a second film, which was expected to introduce Azula. However, following the massive criticism, the sequel was never developed.

The film was heavily criticized for being racially dubious by whitewashing the characters. Since the original story draws inspiration from Asian and Inuit cultures and features characters from different ethnicities, it’s no surprise the whitewashing was heavily criticized. It led fans to believe that the casting choice was an attempt to erase the cultural representation, which just happens to be the integral core of the narrative.

Not to mention that the pacing was severely butchered since the director compressed an entire animated season into a two-hour film. Additionally, the film also sparked controversy for significantly changing the pronunciation of characters’ names, like changing Aang to Ong. Whether it’s the action sequences, stiff character acting, or the eye-gouging visual effects, the film failed in every way possible.

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