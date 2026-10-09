Long Before Batman, Christian Bale Played His First Movie Superhero in a 24-Year-Old Cult Sci-fi Movie

For many fans, Christian Bale is the definitive Batman. His performance in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and especially The Dark Knight is nothing short of iconic and helped make the actor, who was already critically acclaimed and by no means an unknown, very much a mainstream household name. And his turn as Batman wasn’t his last foray into the superhero space, either. He made his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time as villain, when he played Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. But while both of his comic book turns are notable, Batman in particular isn’t the first time the actor has portrayed a superhero. That role came long before he put on the cape and cowl.

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Released in 2002, Equilibrium is a film that, on the surface, doesn’t really seem like a superhero movie. A dystopian sci-fi action film by genre, Equilibrium is set in 2072 in a totalitarian city state called Libria. Following World War III, Libria decides that human emotion is the source of all conflict and bans anything that causes emotion. Offenders are sentenced to death and the entire population is required to take daily doses of a drug to suppress emotion. In the film, Bale plays Cleric John Preston, elite fighters who enforce the ban on emotions and execute offenders. When John accidentally misses a dose of medication, however, he starts to feel emotions and finds himself part of the revolution. It’s a stunning film and one of Bale’s best performances — and even if John Preston doesn’t wear a cape, it’s very much a superhero story.

While Technically Being Sci-Fi, Equilibrium Has Plenty of Superhero Elements

I’m not going to try to sell you on the idea that Equilibrium is secretly a superhero movie. The film really is a sci-fi action movie at its core, but the beautiful thing about genre is that it’s often a sliding scale and you can have superhero elements in something that isn’t overtly classified as that subgenre. In the case of Equilibrium, a lot of the movie’s elements fit neatly into what you’d expect from a superhero movie. To start with, you have to look at the visuals, particularly the costuming. Grammaton Clerics have very specific uniforms and while that’s not abnormal when dealing with different agencies and groups in dystopian stories, there are some specifics about the Cleric outfit that screams superhero. For starters, John Preston and the other clerics have a long black trench coat with a high collar as part of their uniform. It definitely has cape-like vibes. However, while the cut of the coat has the sleek looks you’d expect in a superhero costume, it might be his final uniform swap that has the biggest superhero moment. At the end of the film, John trades out his black uniform for a white one. There really isn’t any definitive reason for this but it visually makes him look much more the hero, which is fitting considering he’s taking down the oppressive regime. He, literally, becomes Libria’s White Knight.

The costume choice alone is interesting but it becomes more superheroic when you pair it with John’s skillset. In Equilibrium, there is a unique form of martial arts that the Clerics use called Gun Kata. Essentially, Gun Kata is a series of movements that turns the person’s gun into an extension of their body and the result is that the movie gives us very precise fight sequences that look like something out of Daredevil. It’s fluid, it’s fast, and in John Preston’s case, it’s efficient. He is able to move and operate with his fighting skills almost effortlessly like he has superpowers. He arguably doesn’t, but Gun Kata makes it seem like he does.

The story of Equilibrium also operates within superhero tropes. If you really think about it, the movie is really just John Preston’s heroic origin story. He’s living in an oppressive world even though he doesn’t necessarily feel oppressed and is a part of the regime. Then, by chance, his eyes are opened to the reality of things (when he misses his dose of Prozium) and with his eyes opened he realizes that the system has to be defeated. We even get him working to try to resist the oppressive authority while maintaining his public persona as a Cleric, allowing him to “fight crime” (or, in this case, the system) without being caught. It all eventually culminates in a very superhero-type final battle with John taking on a foe who turns out to be a corrupt leader, defeating him — and thus the entire regime — himself.

Equilibrium Is More Interesting When You Watch it As a Superhero Movie

Once you see the elements of Equilibrium that are superhero adjacent, it’s hard to see the movie any other way — and that’s honestly not a bad thing. Equilibrium is most frequently compared to The Matrix and rightly so. The mechanics of Gun Kata really do have a lot of similarities to things we see in The Matrix. But watching the film through a superheroic lens, things feel a bit more emotional, a bit more intimate rather than action oriented. You get a deeper appreciation for the nuance in Bale’s performance as a man starting to truly experience emotion for the first time and how that takes him from ordinary person to full on revolutionary. It also makes it easier to see why he was such a good choice for Nolan’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. There’s something about the evolution of rage into a fire for justice in John Preston that fully blossoms when we see Bale take on Batman. It really is one of his best roles.

If you want to check out Equilibrium for yourself — especially if you’re watching it with the idea of it lowkey being a superhero movie in mind, it is currently available to stream for free on Pluto TV.