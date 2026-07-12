The 100-Year Family Story Hidden in Back to the Future (That’s Not the McFlys or Tannens)

Throughout the decades featured in the Back to the Future movies, we learn a lot about the history of the McFly and the Tannen families. However, there is a secret third family history that many fans of the franchise don’t know anything about. The series’ main four decades, 1885, 1955, 1985, and 2015, are full of tons of cool Easter eggs, setups, and payoffs, and this is one of the best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main appeal of the first Back to the Future Film is seeing Marty’s relationship with his parents when they were teenagers in 1955. The time-traveling antics surrounding the McFly family were expanded upon in Back to the Future Part II, where Marty meets his kids and sees alternate versions of his parents. Then, Back to the Future Part III took things even further by introducing one of Biff Tannen’s ancestors, fleshing out the Tannen family as well as the McFlys. However, one other family can be found all throughout the trilogy.

The Statler Family’s Story Is Told In The Background Of Back to the Future

Alongside the McFlys and the Tannens, the Back to the Future trilogy also tells the story of the Statlers. Many fans of the movies may not recognize the name, as it doesn’t belong to any prominently featured character in the series. In fact, it doesn’t belong to any character at all. Instead, the Statler name can only be found in the background on a building.

In the 1985 timeline, a background building can be seen named Statler Toyota, with this being a modern car dealership. However, when Marty goes back to 1955, a different building can be seen in its place: Statler Studebaker. Before making the switch to Toyotas, the Statlers originally sold the popular car model in the 1950s. In real life, Studebaker was bought by the Worthington Corporation in 1968, essentially ending the Studebaker line. So, sometime before 1985, the Statlers switched allegiances and began selling Toyota vehicles.

Then, the Statler family history got even more fleshed out in Back to the Future Part III. In the film, Marty and Doc go back to 1885, where they see another business: Honest Joe Statler. This business sold horses instead of cars, proving that the Statler family has been providing means of transportation to the people of Hill Valley for a century. The Statlers presumably made the switch from horses to cars when the demand for automobiles increased, eventually leading to the business that can be seen in 1955.

While the Statlers aren’t that big of a part of the Back to the Future trilogy, they are a testament to the immense attention to detail that can be seen throughout the series. Almost every line, moment, and background detail is either a setup or a payoff, which is why the movies are so great. The trilogy is full of hidden stories like this, meaning that anytime you rewatch it, you’ll probably find something new. The interconnectedness between the franchise’s three films is incredibly impressive, and it would be hard to recapture the tight, complete feel of the trilogy if another Back to the Future project were to release.