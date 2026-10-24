The Matrix Officially Changed Genres With Its Most Underrated Movie, And It’s the Franchise Expansion Fans Missed

The Matrix is one of the most well-known sci-fi franchises of all time, and one of its most genre-defying entries is probably its least-seen one. While each of the mainline movies has followed the story of Neo and his battle against the Machines, the most fascinating The Matrix film took the franchise in an entirely different direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When The Matrix hit theaters in 1999, it was a massive hit, leading to the creation of several sequels. The second and third films in the trilogy, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, were released in 2003, but one more odd movie was released straight-to-DVD in between the epic subsequent entries.

The Animatrix Is The Most Unique Matrix Successor (& It’s Easily The Best One)

The world of The Matrix is far too massive to be fully explained while simultaneously fleshing out the story of Neo, and the Wachowskis knew this. So, in their attempts to explain the lore of the franchise, they decided to take a different approach. On June 3, 2003, The Animatrix was released on VHS and DVD. The anthology film tells several different self-contained stories that took place in The Matrix universe, with the nine animated short films being Final Flight of the Osiris, The Second Renaissance, Part I, The Second Renaissance, Part II, Kid’s Story, Program, World Record, Beyond, A Detective Story, and Matriculated.

Some of these stories take place during the events of the live-action series, such as Kid’s Story, while others unveil the history of the Matrix’s creation, such as the saga of the Machine War that is seen in The Second Renaissance segments. Much of what is known about the franchise’s lore comes from The Animatrix, with the film filling in key gaps in the series’ history.

The film’s anthology format allows The Animatrix to tell a much more diverse array of stories, spanning various genres, themes, and tones. Plus, the medium of animation allows for the world of The Matrix to be expressed in a much more unique way than any of the live-action films ever could. After all, The Matrix is heavily inspired by anime, so it is nice to see the franchise get the proper anime treatment. The Animatrix was definitely a big swing for the franchise, and it was a critical hit, so it’s a shame that it isn’t nearly as popular as its live-action counterparts.

The Matrix Franchise Should Look To The Animatrix When Deciding What’s Next

The Matrix finally made its long-awaited return in 2021 with the release of The Matrix Resurrections. Unfortunately, it was incredibly divisive. The revival film brought back Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity as they again have to figure out that they are in the Matrix, discover their true potential, and defeat the Machines. Some praised the film as a biting satire of reboot culture, while others criticized it for treading on old ground. Either way, the satirical angle proves that the story of Neo isn’t the future of The Matrix, and that if Warner Bros. wants to continue the franchise, it needs to go in a new direction.

, and while we don’t know much about it, it will likely be mostly disconnected from the story of Neo and The Matrix Resurrections. There are tons of stories that the upcoming film could tell, but if it’s looking for inspiration, The Animatrix is the perfect place to look. A big-budget live-action film that chronicles the saga of the Machine War could be incredible, acting as a prequel to The Matrix movies. Audiences may be more willing to give a prequel film a chance than a sequel focused on someone other than Neo, and The Animatrix proves that this backdrop is ripe for exploration.

There are tons of other stories from The Animatrix that the film could take inspiration from. However, the best option may be to copy the film’s anthology format as a whole. Future The Matrix films could tell self-contained stories set within this universe. Instead of a new trilogy following a continuous saga, subsequent entries could explore different Matrix cycles, different characters, and different parts of the world.

The Animatrix is easily the most underrated part of The Matrix franchise, and it could be what justifies its future existence. The film proves that the series has tons of untapped potential, as long as it isn’t afraid to move away from Neo.