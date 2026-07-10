What Happened To Aragorn After The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

Apart from Frodo, Aragorn goes on the most compelling journey throughout The Lord of the Rings — and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ends his story exactly as its title suggests: with him taking his rightful place as the ruler of Gondor and Arnor. This isn’t a surprise, as we’re told about his royal lineage early in The Fellowship of the Ring. He’s reluctant to claim it at first, but we watch as he plays an increasingly crucial role in the War of the Ring. It pushes him to become a true hero, and it demonstrates his ability to lead.

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Aragorn taking the crown is the inevitable conclusion for Viggo Mortensen’s character after that, and this is true in both Peter Jackson’s movies and J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. The latter give more insight into what comes after his coronation, however, as Tolkien unpacks the fates of the Fellowship in further depth in his appendices. Those wondering how Aragorn’s reign unfolds beyond the Lord of the Rings movies can look to those appendices for answers. If anything, they make Aragorn’s already happy conclusion even more uplifting. Here’s what Tolkien has to say about his future.

Aragorn Reunites & Restores Gondor & Arnor After The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

After he ascends the throne and becomes King Elessar at the end of The Return of the King, Aragorn goes on to have a 122-year reign. It’s one that Tolkien describes positively, with Aragorn reuniting the kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor after thousands of years. He brings them together under the banner of the Reunited Kingdom, then uses their joint power to begin a greater campaign. It involves reclaiming the territories such as Haradrim and Umbar, which sided with Sauron during the War of the Ring.

In addition to unifying the Men of Middle-earth, Aragorn manages to launch a successful reconstruction effort. He returns Gondor and Arnor to the great kingdoms they once were, making them prosperous and maintaining strong alliances with Elves and Dwarves. The latter success is set up through his bond with Legolas and Gimli in The Lord of the Rings. And he does stay in touch with them, as well as the Hobbits, following the War of the Ring. He also lives out the rest of his life married to Arwen, which viewers can gauge from their union in the film.

Aragorn Lived Until He Was 210 & Was Succeeded by His Son With Arwen

Image via New Line Cinema

Tolkien paints Aragorn as a successful king, and his legacy continues after he’s gone. Because he’s a descendant of the Dúnedain — and they have longer lifespans, thanks to the divine beings known as the Valar — Aragorn lives until he’s 210 years old. He and Arwen remain married during that time, and they have multiple children. Their son, Eldarion, succeeds Aragorn after his parents’ deaths. He has sisters, but Tolkien doesn’t get into specifics when it comes to how many or who they are.

Aragorn dies and is laid to rest in the House of Kings in Minas Tirith, choosing to forfeit his life and pass his crown rather than age until he’s incapable of ruling. Following his death, Arwen ventures to Lothlórien and perishes not long after. While this may seem surprising, it’s clear Aragorn lives a long and positive life after The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. In many ways, Tolkien’s appendices make his ending even better, showcasing the long-term consequences of the Fellowship’s success.

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