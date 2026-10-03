Zack Snyder’s New Movie Could Repeat His Most Surprising Career Moment, And Make Hollywood History

Zack Snyder is one of the most divisive filmmakers working today, and one with a filmography that covers just about every kind of project you can imagine. His tenure as the visionary behind the DCEU, with projects like Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, may be his most notable impact on Hollywood but has worked on a lot of major projects outside of DC. Before the DCEU, Snyder released one original film, that being 2011’s Sucker Punch. Outside of that, his filmography was filled with adaptations, including 2010’s Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, 2009’s Watchmen, and one of his most iconic films, 2006’s 300.

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However, even before these films, Snyder kicked off his career with a remake of one of the most iconic horror movies of all time: 2004’s Dawn of the Dead. It was a surprising challenge for a new filmmaker but it actually worked. Now, Snyder’s next film is poised to follow in Dawn of the Dead’s footsteps — and it might just make history if it works.

Zack Snyder’s Next Movie Has A Lot Of Parallels With His Dawn of the Dead Remake

Snyder has spent his last few years attempting to get some original franchises off the ground, notably 2021’s Army of the Dead and 2023’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. However, these attempts have mostly failed, and while 2026’s The Last Photograph is another original film from Snyder, his next movie is going back to his tried-and-true strategy of adapting classic franchises. In June 2026, it was announced that Zack Snyder will direct a remake of Escape from New York, the 1981 John Carpenter sci-fi action movie.

Escape from New York is one of Carpenter’s most influential films, with the world-building and Kurt Russell’s Snake Plissken being present in the DNA of all kinds of movies it inspired. A remake has been in development since 2007, with actors like Gerard Butler and directors like Robert Rodriguez being attached to the project at different points. However, it seems that the Carpenter-produced remake is finally moving forward with Snyder in the director’s chair, a move that has divided fans of the original film.

Snyder does excel at making films that have a strong, gritty style, so he may be a good pick for Escape from New York. However, many fans say that Carpenter’s original film doesn’t need a remake, while some who are optimistic about the possibility of a remake aren’t fans of Snyder being the one to bring it to life. For fans familiar with Snyder’s history, it’s hard not to notice the parallels between this controversy and his first film, Dawn of the Dead. Like the upcoming remake, Snyder’s feature directorial debut was a remake of a classic movie that is completely covered in Snyder’s style and grittier direction.

However, Dawn of the Dead wound up being great, and it is arguably Snyder’s best film. While Snyder has made movies based on preexisting franchises since Dawn of the Dead, Escape from New York will only be Snyder’s second actual remake, and with Dawn of the Dead being all we have to work off of, he has a pretty strong track record. This doesn’t mean that Snyder’s remake of the Carpenter classic is a guaranteed success, but it does prove that the director has overcome the odds before and pulled off an incredible reimagining. More than that, however, if he pulls off the Escape From New York remake, it would make him the rare filmmaker that could make a successful remake of an iconic film not once, but twice.

If Escape From New York Is Good, It Could Confirm One Harsh Truth About Zack Snyder

Escape from New York has a lot of potential, and if the film does work, it could cement one thing about Snyder: he can only make good movies if they’re based on already existing franchises. Snyder’s original movies, those being Sucker Punch, Army of the Dead, and Rebel Moon and its sequel, have all faced criticism for their quality. Meanwhile, his best movies, like Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, and Legend of the Guardians, are all adaptations. Not all of his adaptations are great movies, but all of his great movies are adaptations.

This isn’t to say that it’s impossible for Snyder to make a great movie based on an original story. He just hasn’t done it yet. This could be because Snyder’s best trait is his visual style, and while this does a lot to complement already-existing franchises, it can’t prop up an original idea on its own. Snyder’s stylized original movies often suffer from weak characters and poor stories, even if they are full of individual cool moments. This doesn’t mean that Snyder is a bad director, but it may suggest that he works best within this niche. Escape From New York could just end up cementing that niche.