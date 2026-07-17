4 Cult Horror Movies From 1976 Every Gen X Fan Still Knows by Heart

The 1970s delivered a solid mix of horror movies, as the slasher genre came to life, down-and-dirty serial killer movies kept rolling, supernatural releases rose in number, and some incredible cult classics helped round out the decade. As for 1976 in general, there weren’t a lot of big-name horror movies that were released that year, but there were some amazing cult horror movies that haunted the dreams of Gen-X kids who saw them at a young age. From pulp horror to psychological and supernatural releases, there were a lot of scary movies that left a mark in the minds of some very impressionable kids.

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From a Stephen King adaptation to an influential proto-slasher, here is a look at four cult horror movies from 1976 that terrorized Gen-X kids so much that the true horror fans know them by heart.

4) Alice, Sweet Alice

Courtesy of Allied Artists

When horror fans look at the start of the slasher genre in the 1970s, two movies come to mind immediately. The first is Black Christmas (1974), which was the first major movie in the subgenre when it got its start in that decade. The second is Halloween (1978), which many people mistakenly consider the one that started it all because it remains the most famous of the first slasher movies in the subgenre. However, in between those two movies, a brilliant proto-slasher was released that Gen-X horror fans know well, but modern-day horror fans might need to go back to discover. That movie is Alice, Sweet Alice.

The movie gave an early acting role to an 11-year-old Brooke Shields, who had maybe 10 minutes in the movie, but it was still a notable debut. The movie follows two sisters, with Karen (Shields) as the golden girl and Alice (Paula Sheppard) as the older, neglected one. When someone wearing a yellow raincoat and a creepy mask starts killing people, the movie makes it look like Alice is the killer. The movie has inventive kills, some really wild supporting characters, and a shocking ending, making Alice, Sweet Alice impossible for anyone to ever forget.

3) Burnt Offerings

Courtesy of United Artists

Burnt Offerings is one of the best horror movies from the 1970s, even if not enough people talk about it today. However, for any Gen-X kid who watched it in 1976, this is a movie that terrified an entire generation and remains impossible to forget. While Hollywood was starting to embrace the slasher genre, Burnt Offerings tried to be something more, and it worked on almost every level. Based on Robert Marasco’s 1973 novel, the movie is a haunted house story at heart, and in this case, it is the house that is alive, and it needs to be fed.

The cast is incredible, with Bette Davis, Burgess Meredith, Oliver Reed, and Karen Black. The film follows the Rolf family as they rent a gothic country house for the summer to escape city life. However, part of the reason for the low cost is that the Allardyce siblings say they have to take care of their mother during their stay, which they agree to. What happens next is the vampiric house sucking the life out of the family, one by one. It was an outstanding horror movie, and the final fate of even young Davey proves that no one gets out alive.

2) The Omen

Courtesy of Fox

The Omen stands as arguably the best horror movie in cinema about Satan and the Bible’s Book of Revelation. The film, for its horror story and possession tale, has an impressive cast, as no less than the iconic Gregory Peck stars as Robert Thorn, an American diplomat who is told his newborn baby died, and he agrees to switch out with a baby whose mother supposedly died during childbirth. This new baby, though, is the literal Antichrist, whom he then raises as his own child. Named Damien, the boy comes into his powers while young, and when people around him start to die, his parents realize something is wrong.

The film has some horrific deaths, and director Richard Donner (Superman, The Goonies) delivers one of the scariest movies in his entire filmography. It was also a strong success, making a huge box office profit, which resulted in three sequels, a 2006 horror remake, and a 2024 prequel. There was also a 2016 TV series based on the movie. All that said, nothing compares to this original film, which had one of the scariest child characters in horror, with Harvey Spencer Stephens a terrifying creation as Damien Thorn.

1) Carrie

Courtesy of United Artists

If there is one cult horror movie from 1976 that Gen-X fans hold close to their hearts, it is the Stephen King adaptation, Carrie. The movie is based on King’s first published novel, and it is the first adaptation of one of his works. Directed by Brian De Palma, Carrie stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a high school student who is bullied at school and tormented by her overly religious mother at home. When she learns she has telekinetic powers, she unleashes them at the prom on all her tormentors before going to her mother and finishing the job there.

There was a terrible sequel in 1999, a TV remake in 2002, and a theatrical remake in 2013, none of which came close to the brilliance of this original 1976 cult horror movie. There is a new remake coming as a series on Prime Video by Mike Flanagan, and if anyone can match the first movie, it is this director/showrunner. However, the truth is that there isn’t a member of Gen-X who can’t quote this movie and who doesn’t remember every blood-soaked moment as Carrie gets the revenge that everyone knew she deserved.

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