4 More 1980s Fantasy Movies That Gen X Nerds Still Remember, But Are Almost Unwatchable in 2026

Looking back, Gen X kids had it made. Between a mostly analog childhood, getting to run amok, and a wildly great era of entertainment, the 1980s were just a good time to be a kid. We’ve long said that the 1980s had some of the best fantasy movies, functioning as something of an early golden era for the genre before it would fully blossom in the 1990s and beyond. But, as we’ve previously noted, it was also an era of movies that we remember to this day but probably wouldn’t be able to sit through now in our big grown era in 2026. The sad truth is that some movies just don’t hold up.

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Here are 4 more 1980s fantasy movies that we Gen X nerds still deeply remember but today can’t quite get through at least not the same way. To be clear, we’re not saying they’re bad but they certainly aren’t as great as maybe we thought they were when watching them on television or VHS back in the day.

4) Howard the Duck

Released in 1986, Howard the Duck was the first feature-length film that Marvel made specifically for the big screen and it failed so hard it almost ended things right then and there. Fortunately, Marvel would hit gold with Blade in 1998. but Howard the Duck’s spectacular failure is the stuff of legend — and even now somehow has found its place with a cult following despite being just that bad. The film tells the story of Howard the Duck, a creature from Duckworld who ends up in Cleveland, Ohio where he befriends a singer and a lab assistant. Things go awry, an evil cosmic entity — Dark Overlord — possesses a scientist and it’s up to Howard, the singer Beverly, and the assistant Phil to stop Dark Overlord and save the world.

It’s as weird as it sounds and given its budget as well as George Lucas serving as producer, you would have thought it would have been better. But the truth is, the whole thing is just weird, it has a strange tone, and let’s be real: Howard the Duck is creepy. A little bit of nostalgia might save this one a bit but it’s still a hard watch.

3) Masters of the Universe

While this year’s Masters of the Universe is honestly a good time, in retrospect the 1987 version of the film leaves a bit to be desired. Based on the Mattel toy franchise, Masters of the Universe follows two teens who meet He-Man after he travels to Earth with Man-At-Arms and Teela as they try to stop Skeletor from getting a key that will let him take over not just Eternia but the whole universe. The film starred Dolph Lundgren, Frank Langella, Corteney Cox, and more. As fantasy movies go, when we were kids it was a good time and a lot of Gen X kids wore their VHS tapes out rewatching it.

However, if we have to choose between this version and the new one now? We’re going with the 2026 version. The 1987 version of Masters of the Universe just wasn’t as cool as it could have been thanks to a budget that ran our during production; The effects have really aged poorly, and honestly? The movie suffers from a serious lack of plot.

2) Legend

This one absolutely pains me, but 1985’s Legend is one of those movies that has lost a lot of its shine over the years. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, and more, the film follows a pure being named Jack (Cruise) who finds himself having to stop the Lord of Darkness (Curry) who schemes to cover the world with eternal darkness. Curry is incredible as Lord of Darkness; the movie is gorgeous — especially the unicorns — that we’re still inspired by how the whole thing looked.

But that is actually part of the problem. The movie is prettier than it is good. Cruise’s acting is not great here, the story doesn’t make sense, and the pacing is off. There’s also the thing about the soundtrack — the European release was awesome and featured Tangerine Dream. The American one was… not as good. Honestly the only reason a lot of people watch this one now or try to is it really is a beautiful-looking film. It’s just style over substance.

1) The Worst Witch

You probably didn’t expect to see a television movie on this list, but we had to include The Worst Witch. Released in 1986, The Worst Witch is a British musical fantasy movie based on the first book in Jill Murphy’s The Worst Witch series. The film stars Fairuza Balk who plays Mildred Hubble, the “worst witch” at her school. The film also stars Tim Curry as the Grand Wizard and largely, the story follows Mildred who really is a disaster of a young witch, but she ends up becoming a hero by foiling the evil Agatha who has plans to take over the academy. We Gen X kids saw this movie a lot on HBO and Disney Channel.

But while Curry is incredible as always and we have his musical number “Anything Can Happen on Halloween” permanently burned into our memories, the movie just looks low budget and poor quality. The effects are bad and outdated, the references have not survived the decades, and even Curry can’t save it.

What 1980s fantasy film do you think is unwatchable today? Let us know in the comments.