5 Blockbuster Movies Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost Starred In, Including a DC Character Before Mister Freeze

Throughout the ’80s and ’90s there was one actor that was so in demand it almost seemed like he was attached to everything in the studio pipeline. Following the breakout success of The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger had his pick of projects. In between films like Predator, Total Recall, and Terminator 2, there were quite a few studio tentpoles meant to star the Austrian Oak that never saw the light of day. He was prolific, but even he wasn’t immune to development hell. From period pieces to a classic DC hero, these are five of the biggest near misses in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s filmography.

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5) I Am Legend

The Last Man on Earth courtesy Shout Factory

In 2007, Will Smith had a hit with his adaptation of the 1954 novel I Am Legend. A decade before, Ridley Scott was preparing to make his own take on the novel with Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dr. Robert Neville. Working from a screenplay by Mark Protosevich, Scott’s version would have been much darker than the eventual movie. Like Last Man on Earth and Omega Man before it, Schwarzenegger’s Neville would struggle to maintain his sanity in a world where most of humanity was transformed into monsters. Amalgamated Dynamics developed the creatures, drawing inspiration from 17th-century anatomical wax figures. The resulting makeup tests were on Clive Barker’s level of disturbing. You can see the tests below:

The film was preparing for a shoot in Houston when the projected budget began to get out of hand, reaching $108 million. Scott had made some great movies, but his box office returns at the time, after a string of flops, gave Warner Bros. little confidence he could recoup that budget. After the Scott-directed project was canceled, Schwarzenegger attempted to revive it on his own but couldn’t find the traction at the studio. Eventually Warner Bros. would pair Will Smith with director Francis Lawrence for the 2007 adaptation, with a potential sequel in the works with Michael B. Jordan. But there was a time when Arnold would have been up against the horde. The video game tie-in would have been legendary.

4) Captain Blood

Before Johnny Depp turned Pirates of the Caribbean into a billion-dollar franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger almost sailed the high seas himself. In the ’90s, the actor and director Chuck Russell were developing a remake of the 1935 Errol Flynn swashbuckling adventure Captain Blood. Screenwriters Jonathan Hensleigh and Frank Darabont worked on the proposed Captain Blood remake. In a 2026 interview, Russell described it as Pirates of the Caribbean before Pirates of the Caribbean. But Schwarzenegger was uncomfortable making a period film and brought Russell the screenplay for Eraser instead. The two made that movie in 1996, trading sailing ships and sword fights for railguns and a spectacular encounter with an alligator.

3) Planet of the Apes

I Am Legend wasn’t the only time Arnold almost followed in Charlton Heston’s footsteps. Oliver Stone was developing a much weirder version starring Schwarzenegger before Tim Burton’s 2001 Planet of the Apes starring Mark Wahlberg. Return of the Apes was written by screenwriter Terry Hayes (The Road Warrior), who mixed the original franchise with time travel, genetic engineering, and a conspiracy about the origins of humanity. Schwarzenegger would have been Will Robinson, although the character name was for the wrong franchise, a geneticist who tries to save humanity from a plague. His research shows genetic manipulation that happened millions of years ago. Robinson, along with a pregnant scientist, Billie Rae Diamond, time travels to the prehistoric past and discovers an ancient civilization of intelligent apes. Phillip Noyce was attached to direct, but the project eventually fell apart due to creative differences over the screenplay and direction. We can only imagine the final scenes when Schwarzenegger returned from the past only to find a modern world filled with apes and an Ape-raham Lincoln statue. Oh wait, that’s the ending of Burton’s Planet of the Apes with Mark Wahlberg. The ending would have made more sense with Arnie’s time travel plot. Here’s a clip of that ending:

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2) Sgt. Rock

Before Arnold Schwarzenegger took on the role of Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin, he was originally supposed to play another DC Comics character. In the late ’80s producer Joel Silver and Shane Black spent a lot of time developing Sgt. Rock, based on the World War II comic created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert. David Webb Peoples (Blade Runner) and Steven E. de Souza (Commando, Die Hard) worked on the scripts, and Predator director John McTiernan was attached to direct. There’s even a shot of Shane Black reading a Sgt. Rock comic in the Predator‘s closing credits. Black and company’s solution to Schwarzenegger’s Austrian accent was to give the American war hero a German father. McTiernan even wanted John Cleese for a supporting role as a British officer. Schwarzenegger was featured on Comic-Con promotional pins as Sgt. Rock, but the project fell apart after McTiernan exited. The franchise continues to suffer in development hell. Most recently, an adaptation for James Gunn’s DCU starring Collin Farrell almost went before cameras but was put in turnaround before shooting began.

1) Crusade

Carolco

One of the most ambitious projects Arnold Schwarzenegger never made could have altered the course of an entire film studio. After Total Recall, Arnold reunited with director Paul Verhoeven for the medieval epic Crusade, penned by The Wild Bunch writer Walon Green. Schwarzenegger was to star as Hagen, a warrior caught up in the religious wars of the Crusades, alongside Robert Duvall, John Turturro and Jennifer Connelly. The studio behind Total Recall and Terminator 2, Carolco Pictures, had poured millions into preproduction and was ready to roll in 1994. Unfortunately, the studio’s financial problems mounted and the budget ballooned to over $100 million. According to reports, Arnold Schwarzenegger offered to take a pay cut for the right to merchandise, but Carolco instead elected to put Crusade on hold for Renny Harlin’s pirate adventure Cutthroat Island. That was a very foolish decision. Cutthroat Island was one of Hollywood’s most notorious box-office bombs when Carolco went into bankruptcy in 1995. Crusade might not have saved the studio, but Carolco had already made a fortune with Schwarzenegger and Verhoeven once with Total Recall. The studio chose pirates over renewing the partnership. It would be another eight years before Hollywood learned how to make money off pirates.

Schwarzenegger has starred in many movies that are now action classics, but his unmade projects are an equally fascinating glimpse of what could have been. Some might have changed the course of his career, others might have changed Hollywood itself.

What franchise would you have wanted to see Arnold show up in? Let us know in the comments below!