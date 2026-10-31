5 Marvel Characters Who Have Defeated the Hulk in the MCU, Including 1 Complete Beatdown

One of the most consistent aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just how powerful the Hulk is. It was in 2012’s The Avengers that we truly got to see how much of a force he is, terrifying Black Widow as he chased her, punching Thor with relative ease, and ripping apart the Chitauri. Since then, Hulk has remained pretty unstoppable, whether it was through his years as a gladiator on Sakaar or the way he pulverized Ultron’s army. Bruce Banner is scared of what the Hulk can do and often does everything in his power to keep the “other guy” at bay.

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Of course, there are exceptions because if the Hulk never lost, his stories and fights would get kind of boring. Thankfully, the MCU has made sure that Hulk has been defeated a handful of times and it has actually happened more often than you probably realized. The Hulk’s losses have come at the hands of members of the Avengers, by some of the franchise’s greatest villains, by people without special powers, and in one case, didn’t even involve Bruce Banner. There’s also one instance where the Hulk had zero chance and lost in a one-sided, convincing beatdown.

5) Iron Man

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The first time that we see Hulk lose a fight in the MCU comes in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Wanda Maximoff uses her abilities to get into Bruce Banner’s head and unleash the Hulk at his most vicious and uncontrollable. Without reinforcements, Tony Stark calls in “Veronica” to help. “Veronica” is a mobile module that deploys parts to craft a new Iron Man suit known as the Hulkbuster that can withstand attacks from the Hulk and dish them back out just as well.

That made for a relatively evenly matched fight. Iron Man pummels Hulk’s face into the ground, yet Hulk gets up and throws him around. Iron Man slams him down dozens of stories in an empty building, and it was still barely enough to stop him. Hulk gets up ready for more, though he’s clearly woozy, and Iron Man delivers one final punch to definitively win the fight. The Hulkbuster is so effective that Bruce uses it in Avengers: Infinity War when he can’t turn into Hulk.

4) Thor

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After the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hulk flew away in a Quinjet and we didn’t hear from him for several movies. That changed in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, when Thor ended up on the planet Sakaar and was told to fight in an arena against the Grandmaster’s champion, who just so happens to be Hulk. Thor thinks there won’t be a fight, but this is a Hulk who has been in control for years and there’s no sign of Banner anywhere.

This is a fight that fans wanted for years, especially after it was teased in 2012. Hulk beats Thor up until Thor understands that he can’t hold back. When Thor levels Hulk with a giant hammer, the crowd is stunned to see someone who can match Hulk’s power. Hulk slams him around like he did to Loki all those years ago before Thor uses his God of Thunder powers to dish out his biggest offense. He has Hulk defeated until the Grandmaster sabotages him and allows the fight to technically end in a draw.

3) Captain America

The most surprising win over a Hulk comes from a man without superpowers. Tony Stark also has no special abilities but his endless wealth and genius intellect allowed him to level the playing field. Sam Wilson had no such advantage in 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World when he went up against the Red Hulk. The only Hulk listed who isn’t Bruce Banner, President Thaddeus Ross turns into Red Hulk and becomes the biggest threat Sam has ever faced.

If you ever needed proof of Sam Wilson’s worthiness of carrying that shield, just look at this fight. He is absurdly overmatched, yet he never backs down, embodying what made Steve Rogers so special. Hulk dominates the fight, ripping off Sam’s wings, crushing his helmet, and throwing him around. Vibranium plays a big part in how Sam is able to survive and he manages to hit Hulk with just enough to injure him to the point where he can reason with him and bring the man back out.

2) Spider-Man

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One fight that Marvel fans didn’t expect to get was the Hulk vs. Spider-Man. Yet that’s just what they got in 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At first, Spider-Man faces a Hulk who is being mind-controlled by Jean Grey. It’s a tough fight that he’s not really prepared for, yet he handles himself well enough. That falls apart as soon as Banner comes out, only to get forced back in by Savage Hulk, which is a level of Hulk we hadn’t seen in a long time.

Even Peter notes that Hulk is way bigger than he ever thought he could be. Spider-Man uses his speed and cunning to get the upper hand at times, but one thunderclap from Hulk and he was in trouble. Spider-Man very much takes a beating here and the battle is pretty one-sided. However, it’s another case of Hulk having his opponent beaten, only for something to trigger him to calm down and cause him to stop. Spider-Man, like Sam, gets the win because the man behind the Hulk came back out.

1) Thanos

There is one beatdown that the Hulk has faced in the MCU and it changed him forever. At the beginning of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Hulk stepped up to fight Thanos one-on-one. Most moviegoers pumped their fists and figured he’d rough Thanos up. However, Thanos simply shrugged it off and started throwing lefts and rights back. One shot to the throat and it was clear that Hulk was in serious trouble.

Thanos continued the assault and even lifted Hulk up with surprising ease before slamming him down to the ground. Thanos may have even killed Hulk had Heimdall not sent him away to Earth. The defeat humbled Hulk, as he was too scared to come out for the rest of the movie. We didn’t see him again until Banner spent years combining the brain with the brawn. Thanos handed Hulk the worst loss of his life.

Which Hulk fight do you like most and which loss do you remember most? Let us know in the comments!