9 Movie Sequels Releasing in the Rest of 2026 (Ranked by Hype Level)

Although 2026 is almost halfway over, there are still tons of major sequels hitting theaters in the remaining months. Some of the biggest movies of the year will be sequels that have yet to be released, and here are nine of the most exciting ones, ranked from least hype to most hype.

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For the past few decades, franchises have been the key to box office success, meaning that studios are churning out follow-ups and legacy sequels faster than ever before. In 2025, sequels like Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Jurassic World Rebirth topped the box office, proving that sequels are still dominant. 2026 will be an even bigger year for sequels, and with movies like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Devil Wears Prada 2 filling out the first half of the year, here’s what you can expect in the second.

9) Jumanji: Open World

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It has been a surprisingly long time since the last Jumanji movie, with The Next Level releasing all the way back in 2019. Because of this, it is super exciting that Jumanji: Open World will be hitting theaters on December 25, 2026. Most of the main cast from the previous films will be returning, so fans of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and the rest of the gang have a lot to look forward to. While we don’t yet know what will make Open World unique compared to the previous two films, it’ll be exciting to see the world of Jumanji once again after all this time.

8) Violent Night 2

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An action movie about Santa Claus is a weird hook, but 2022’s Violent Night proved it could work. Now, David Harbour’s Kris Kringle will return in Violent Night 2 on December 4, 2026. Very few details are known about the violent Christmas movie, but there is still so much to explore with this concept. Hopefully Violent Night 2 gets a bigger budget, allowing the sequel to come up with even more exciting action set pieces.

7) The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Image via Lionsgate

2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes brought back the teenage dystopian movie franchise for a prequel, and after the massive success of the film, it is getting a sequel this year. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will release on November 20, 2026, and it will tell the story of Haymitch’s time in the 50th Hunger Games. Haymitch was a fan-favorite character in the original series, and some more time with him is an exciting proposition. On top of that, incredible actors like Jesse Plemons, Mckenna Grace, Elle Fanning, and Ralph Fiennes will join the franchise in this entry.

6) The Adventures of Cliff Booth

The Adventures of Cliff Booth is one of the oddest films coming out this year, with it releasing on November 25, 2026. Written by Quentin Tarantino, the film acts as a sequel to 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, rather than Tarantino directing it, Fight Club‘s David Fincher will be filling the role. The Netflix movie will bring Brad Pitt back as the titular stuntman, and with how few details are known about the story, it is incredibly exciting how mysterious this film is.

5) Evil Dead Burn

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2023’s Evil Dead Rise brought the Deadited back for another gory, horrific time, revitalizing the Evil Dead franchise as a proven theatrical hit. Now, the series is returning on July 10, 2026 with Evil Dead Burn. From director Sébastien Vaniček, the film follows a new widow who travels out of town for a family reunion, only for Deadites to crash the party. Evil Dead has been better than ever since it has turned into a vehicle for talented indie horror directors to get their work into the spotlight, and hopefully Evil Dead Burn is just as good as its predecessor.

4) Toy Story 5

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Toy Story is undeniably Pixar’s most beloved franchise, and it will finally return on June 19, 2026, with the release of Toy Story 5. The film will see Woody reunite with his former toy family, as they this time take on a new band of technological children’s activities. While Toy Story 4 is a controversial film, this is mostly due to nostalgia. The fourth film was still great, and hopefully Toy Story 5 manages to continue the incredible legacy of the movie series.

3) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Even though it isn’t the most exciting MCU film releasing in 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already built up a ton of hype ahead of its July 31, 2026 release date. The film will bring Spidey back for the first time since 2021’s No Way Home, exploring the aftermath of the Doctor Strange spell that made everyone forget Peter Parker. With the new direction of Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day looks like it could be the MCU’s best Spider-Man film yet.

This time, Brand New Day will see Spidey interact with the Punisher. While this is exciting in its own right, it is made even more exciting by the fact that the Netflix TV shows are finally crossing over with the MCU movies. Plus, the return of Savage Hulk, the debut of Tombstone, and Sadie Sink’s mystery character mean that there is a lot to be excited about.

2) Avengers: Doomsday

After years of waiting, the Avengers movie series is finally returning when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026. Doomsday is going to one up 2019’s Endgame as the biggest Marvel movie yet, with it containing characters from the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, the X-Men, and more. Most excitingly, the film will finally feature the debut of Doctor Doom, played by MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr.

For a few years in the early 2020s, the quality of the MCU wanted. Movies like Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania and Thor: Love and Thunder hurt the public perception of the franchise, making many worried that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and its sequel would be a disappointment. Luckily, movies like Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps prove that the MCU has gotten back on track, and the trailers and new creative direction of Avengers: Doomsday make it look like it could be incredible.

1) Dune: Part Three

Denis Villeneuve’s first two Dune films managed to finally do justice to Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel, flawlessly bringing the world of Arrakis to the big screen. Dune and Dune: Part Two covered the first book, which was too large to be constrained to only one film. For a while, it was unclear if Villeneuve would adapt any of Herbert’s other Dune novels, as their comparatively lesser popularity and the first two films’ box office made it seems unlikely. Luckily, Villeneuve will adapt Dune Messiah in Dune: Part Three, the final film in his Dune trilogy, and it will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Dune: Part Three is easily the most exciting of the year, as the bar has been set incredibly high by the first two films. Part Three will pick up a bit after the end of the first book, with it exploring the aftermath of Emperor Paul Atreides’ holy war. The film is set to be even more epic and grand than its predecessors, and many are hoping that the Dune trilogy can go out with a bang later this year.