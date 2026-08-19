The 5 Best Spider-Man Villains I Want to See in the MCU After Brand New Day

When it comes to Marvel villains, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had plenty of options. Spider-Man has a deep and varied rogues’ gallery, so it came as a surprise when the villain of the latest Spidey film turned out to be Jean Grey, a powerful future X-Men member who will likely go on to be a hero. Watching Spider-Man battle Jean and Hulk, while also getting shot by The Punisher made for a great film, yet it left so many possible antagonists on the table for the future of the MCU. Thinking about who Spider-Man will face in upcoming MCU films shows just how much depth his list of villains has. The big screen has already seen various versions of Spidey go up against his greatest foes, including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Venom, and Mysterio. Even the likes of Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard popped up in the MCU during Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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There’s also Kingpin, a great Spider-Man villain, though he’s already been such a prominent part of the MCU that seeing more of him in a big film isn’t as desired. Even with all those villains done already, there are some fantastic options for the future.

5) Chameleon

Technically, Chameleon already appeared in the MCU. Spider-Man: Far From Home features a character named Dimitri Smerdyakov, which is the real name of Chameleon. However, he’s just an ally of Nick Fury’s throughout the film and only plays a small part, so there’s still room for him to actually show up as a villain. Chameleon is an appropriate name, as the villain is a master of disguise and is famously the first criminal who Spider-Man goes up against in the comics. That’s reason enough to hope to properly see him on the big screen one day. Kraven the Hunter wasn’t it.

That said, Jean Grey’s body-hopping in Spider-Man: Brand New Day already played into the idea of a villain who is disguised, so Chameleon could feel repetitive. That’s why bringing in Chameleon would be great in a smaller capacity. He can be used similarly to how Tombstone and Scorpion appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Pay homage to the character without making the story all about them.

4) Carnage

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

It’s no secret that audiences would love to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man battle Venom, especially after the symbiote was left behind in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Carnage would be a more interesting route to take. We’ve already seen three movies about Venom and have come to like him as an anti-hero, while he’s also been a villain in Spider-Man 3. Carnage would feel different and the only other time we’ve seen him was in a lackluster Venom movie sequel.

Cletus Kasady is the most famous Carnage host and he’s a different kind of villain for Spider-Man to face. Cletus is a serial killer and the symbiote only enhances his violent tendencies, which would make him one of the MCU’s darkest villains. The MCU has avoided retelling stories from past Spider-Man films, so redoing Eddie Brock is unlikely. Carnage is a fresher slate and the visuals with the character would be breathtaking.

3) Mister Negative

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Mister Negative gained modern fame as the main villain of Insomniac’s Spider-Man video game from 2018. Compared to other major Spidey antagonists, Mister Negative is relatively new, not debuting in comics until 2007. The photographic negative colors of his skin and costume are immediately something that would look cool depicted in live-action format, as would his ability to control both the Lightforce and the Darkforce. Seeing Peter try to use his Spidey-Sense to overcome that would be interesting.

The fact that this human trafficker and cunning criminal poses as a kind philanthropist named Martin Li plays right into his visual style of polar opposites. Bringing him into the mix could also mark the return of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who has faced Mister Negative on the page. It could also help the MCU officially bring in Cloak and Dagger, who also have a history with the villain. As long as the MCU makes sure the story differs from the video game, Mister Negative would be a great addition to the franchise.

2) Kraven The Hunter

Kraven the Hunter was recently the star of his own film in the Sony Spider-Man Universe. It was a commercial and critical flop, which opens the door for the MCU to introduce its own version of the character. Kraven is a big game hunter who considers Spider-Man to be the most dangerous game. Any movie with Kraven as the villain would make for a tense story where Spider-Man and those closest to him are hunted and always in danger.

The MCU’s Spider-Man has yet to face a villain like Kraven. He isn’t an alien, someone with psychic powers, or someone who uses advanced tech. Kraven’s cunning, wits, and ruthlessness would be unique for Spider-Man to contend with. “Kraven’s Last Hunt” is one of the greatest Spider-Man stories ever told and a big screen adaptation of it would be welcome. Since Chameleon is also Kraven’s brother, both could be included in one film to really give Spider-Man fits.

1) Black Cat

Felicia Hardy, better known as the Black Cat, has an interesting relationship with Spider-Man that would make her a fantastic villain in a future MCU project. The burglar with a penchant for martial arts is just the kind of smaller-scale, street-level villain that fans want to see Spidey involved with. While the fights wouldn’t likely match what we’ve seen before, the relationship between Felicia and Peter is what makes this so intriguing. The foes have also been allies, yet there’s always romantic tension there as the two have also been love interests.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaves Peter knowing that MJ doesn’t love him, though hints suggest MJ might actually remember him. Felicia could come into his life and spark a romance just as MJ tries to rekindle things. Fans are heavily invested in the MJ/Peter love story, so Felicia throwing a wrench into things will hook moviegoers. The MCU also likes to turn villains into future heroes and Black Cat is perfect for that kind of thing.