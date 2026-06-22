The Lord of the Rings: 5 Things Fans Don’t Want To Admit About Aragorn

Aragorn is rightfully considered one of the best characters in The Lord of the Rings, whether that’s Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies or J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic books. In fact, as much as Aragorn was already among the best Lord of the Rings characters before these stories hit the big screen in Jackson’s original trilogy of movies, Viggo Mortensen’s depiction of the character in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King made him that much more beloved.

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For that reason, it’s understandable that fans don’t want to hear criticisms or difficult truths about the character, both in terms of Tolkien’s original stories and Mortensen’s Aragorn. That doesn’t mean the character is indeed flawless or without complications, though. On the contrary, these five things about Aragorn are true, even if fans don’t want to admit them.

Aragorn’s Strider Persona Was His Coolest

Aragorn has a brilliant character arc in The Lord of the Rings, and the original trilogy of movies captures that beautifully. However, particularly in terms of the on-screen depiction of Aragorn, it’s the earliest version of him that audiences get to see—known initially as Strider—that is the coolest overall. Strider first appears at the Inn of the Prancing Pony, where he grabs Frodo and drags him upstairs before it’s clear whether he is a friend or an enemy.

This shady, dark, intimidating version of Aragorn is relatively short-lived, but it’s popular for a reason. In fact, even after it’s clear that Strider is an ally to the hobbits, the ranger persona (so, essentially, everything prior to Rivendell) is peak cool, dirty Aragorn. Yes, it’s great when he becomes the King of Gondor, and he obviously has some great moments on the battlefield, especially in The Return of the King, but Strider is still the coolest version of Aragorn that audiences get on screen.

Aragorn Honestly Did Flirt With Éowyn (A Bit Too Much)

Aragorn and Arwen are among the greatest romances in The Lord of the Rings, and in terms of the movies, they’re really the central romance of the trilogy. Yet, they don’t actually share a significant amount of screen time, for various reasons. In The Two Towers, Aragorn is in fact convinced that he will never see Arwen again, which is perhaps why he flirts with Éowyn both more than he should have and also more than many fans would likely want to admit.

It’s true that Aragorn never really betrayed his love for Arwen, and his interactions with Éowyn certainly don’t undercut the fact that he and Arwen were meant to be together, but it’s difficult to imagine that Arwen would be fine with Aragorn speaking softly to Éowyn while she’s falling asleep. It might be a step too far to say Aragorn was leading Éowyn on, and he ultimately makes his intentions very clear, but that doesn’t change the fact that, particularly in The Two Towers, Aragorn does get pretty flirty.

Elrond Was Right About Aragorn’s Death

As mentioned, Aragorn and Arwen were truly meant to be and are among the best romances in The Lord of the Rings (if not the single best couple overall). Yet, there is a tragic side to their romance as well. In fact, a huge part of the reason why Arwen’s father, Elrond, didn’t want Arwen to pursue this romance was because Aragorn was mortal and would eventually die, leaving Arwen alone. Of course, Arwen was a wise elf, and she knew the reality that she was facing.

Because of that, Arwen actually gave up her immortality, choosing a mortal life with Aragorn. That massive sacrifice didn’t mean a life free of the type of heartbreak that Elrond had warned her about, though. In fact, while The Lord of the Rings movie lovers are left with the happy images of Aragorn and Arwen reuniting and kissing during Aragorn’s coronation, Elrond was right in the end. Eventually, Aragorn did die, leaving Arwen devastated, and she died about one year later of a broken heart.

Aragorn’s Abandonment of Gondor Wasn’t Very Heroic

There’s no question that Aragorn was a major hero in The Lord of the Rings. He became absolutely essential in the war against Sauron, not only in terms of his involvement in the actual battles but also due to his role in helping Frodo successfully destroy the One Ring (and he contributed to the latter in more ways than one). Having said that, a significant part of Aragorn’s backstory involves something that isn’t all that heroic at all: His avoidance of the throne of Gondor.

The Return of the King focuses heavily on Aragorn’s journey to ultimately accepting his rightful place as the King of Gondor, and while that’s wonderful to see, the truth is, Aragorn knew that his kingdom had fallen into a serious state of decline. Yes, there was plenty of baggage and history that was keeping Aragorn from going to Gondor, but it is still a ding—one that is all too often ignored by the fanbase—to his heroic status that he avoided Gondor when his people needed him.

Aragorn Really Did Need To Be Recast

Finally, although this does not have to do with the narrative itself, one of the biggest harsh truths that fans don’t want to accept is that Aragorn really did need to be recast for the upcoming Lord of the Rings projects. Specifically, Aragorn is confirmed to be returning in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and many fans were distressed to learn that Viggo Mortensen would not be reprising his role as the character. There’s no doubt that Mortensen did an incredible job in the role, and he will always be remembered for that.

Yet, it just wouldn’t make sense for Mortensen to return to the role now, particularly given that this story is set around the beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring. It will certainly be a difficult adjustment at first, but it was time for another actor to take up the role—and we just have to trust that Jamie Dornan will do a great job.

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