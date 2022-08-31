10 Best Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in September 2022

September is upon us and, for Netflix subscribers, that means streaming reinforcements are on the way! Like every month before it, September will start with a horde of new movie additions on Netflix, followed by several weeks of anticipated original shows and films. From comedy classics to brand new biopics, there are a ton of new titles heading to Netflix over the course of the next month, so much so that it might be a little overwhelming to sort through. You can click here to check out the full list of everything Netflix is adding in September, but if you're looking for more direction and less overall options, we've got you covered. After looking through the list of new arrivals, we've picked out 10 of the best movies and TV shows making their way to Netflix next month, and there's something for just about everybody. Take a look at our picks below!

Austin Powers Trilogy (September 1) Sure, it may be cheating just a bit to cover three movies at once, but who actually cares? Mike Myers' performance as both Austin Powers and Dr. Evil made the secret agent satire trilogy a seminal comedic force of the 2000s. While there are a couple of jokes here and there that haven't exactly aged well, Austin Powers remains just as funny as ever.

Blonde (September 28) (Photo: Netflix) There's no way to know if Blonde will actually be one of the best movies hitting Netflix in September, but it is certainly the most talked-about. Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe biopic stars Ana de Armas and has been at the center of a ton of conversation thanks to its NC-17 rating.

A Knight's Tale (September 1) (Photo: Sony Pictures) Talk about a movie that only gets better with each passing year. A Knight's Tale is a medieval film far ahead of its time, filled with modern needle drops and fantastic jousting action. It also contains one of the finest performances of Heath Ledger's career.

Floor Is Lava: Season 3 (September 30) (Photo: Netflix) Floor Is Lava is one of the most ridiculous and enjoyable reality competitions shows out there. Hosted by Rutledge Wood, the series sees teams compete in obstacle courses meant to mimic the imaginations of children, doing their best not to fall into the (definitely not real) lava.

Clueless (September 1) What is there to say about Clueless that hasn't already been said? An essential teen comedy that everyone should see at least a dozen times in their life.

John Q (September 1) (Photo: New Line Cinema) Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved and acclaimed actors of all time. He's got so many great performances that some of his best find a way to slip through the cracks. One such performance comes in John Q, the story of a man who turns a hospital waiting room into a hostage situation in an effort to get live-saving help for his son.

This Is the End (September 16) (Photo: Sony Pictures) When discussing the best comedies of the 2010s, it's impossible not to talk about This Is the End. Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride, and several others portray versions of themselves created by online perceptions, and they do their best to survive the apocalypse.

A Clockwork Orange (September 1) A Clockwork Orange is absolutely not a movie for everyone. It's dark, demented, and fully Kubrick, which is exactly why many film fans consider it among the all-time greats.

If Beale Street Could Talk (September 1) (Photo: Annapurna) After winning Best Picture for Moonlight, Barry Jenkins told another intimate story love life and life with his masterful If Beale Street Could Talk. This one didn't get as much buzz or initial viewership as Moonlight, but it's every bit as good and deserves just as much attention. As a bonus, you get to see Brian Tyree Henry do more with a single scene than most actors are able to do with their entire careers.