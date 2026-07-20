13 Years Ago, DC Surprised Fans With a Mind-Blowing Movie Announcement That Became Their Most Divisive & Began the DCEU’s Downfall

The struggles of the DC Universe film and TV franchise have been one of the befuddling things in all of Hollywood. DC led the charge, adapting popular comic book characters into blockbuster films, going back as far as Richard Donner’s Superman in 1978, and Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989. Marvel was nowhere near the multiplex when DC milked Batman and Superman for three sequels each throughout the ’80s and ’90s, and then hit the reboot button on both franchises for the 2000s.

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But that’s where things got murky: Superman struggled to find popularity in the 2000s with Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns, while Batman took a slow-burn climb back to prominence with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, which led to the game-changing success of its sequel, The Dark Knight (2008). By the time the 2010s rolled around, Nolan had finished his billion-dollar-earning trilogy, and Warner Bros. had a major surprise in the tuck, which would change everything for Batman and Superman films.

13 Years Ago Today, Batman v Superman Shut Down Comic-Con

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It’s no secret that from 2010-2020, Marvel Studios was the king of San Diego Comic-Con. Every year, Marvel’s panel in the historic “Hall H” venue was a globe-spanning showcase of its new and upcoming films, and 2026 is set to be no different with Avengers: Doomsday and the MCU X-Men all expected to be features of the panel. But in 2013, Warner Bros. and DC caused an unprecedented (if brief) upset to the usual flow of SDCC by walking away with the biggest headline of the convention, as well as some of the biggest hype ever seen in fandom.

On July 20, 2013, Warner Bros. and DC shocked the world by announcing a Batman and Superman crossover film, during Legendary Pictures’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2015. Zack Snyder was in attendance for the panel, fresh off the success of his 2013 Superman reboot, Man of Steel. Rumors of Batman being in the Man of Steel sequel had already been broken by scoop hunters, but they didn’t have the faintest idea what Snyder actually had in store.

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Near the end of the panel, Snyder appeared on stage with actor Harry Lennix, who played Superman’s military liaison, General Swanwick, in the DCEU franchise. Lennix, who is known for his Shakespearean gravitas, took the microphone to recite one of the most famous quotes in all of DC lore, from Frank Miller’s iconic series, The Dark Knight Returns: “I want you to remember Clark, in all the years to come. In all your private moments. In all the years to come, my hand at your throat. I want you to remember the one man who beat you.”

The quote comes from the climactic fight between an older Batman and Superman in The Dark Knight Returns. Using some Bat-Armor, Kryptonite, and a few helping hands, Batman manages to de-power Superman enough to humble him with a beatdown… if only briefly. Snyder dropping the quote was a dog whistle to every true DC comic book fan that not only was Man of Steel 2 going to have Batman, but that it would be a ‘Batman vs. Superman’ storyline, inspired by The Dark Knight Returns.

How Did Batman v Superman Go So Wrong (& Will We Ever Get A Redo)?

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Reading the press release from WB now, it’s amazing how full of hope and hype it seems: “The current hit, Man of Steel, has taken in more than $630 million at the worldwide box office to date, and climbing. Along with its star, Henry Cavill, the upcoming film brings back Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane. The new Batman has yet to be cast. Snyder is co-writing the story with David S. Goyer, who will then pen the screenplay. Production is expected to begin in 2014, with an anticipated release date in Summer 2015.”

We don’t have to re-litigate what ended up happening with the film that ultimately became Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; that would be an entire separate essay unto itself. Ben Affleck was cast as Batman, sparking a wave of divisive casting decisions for the DCEU. Snyder shot the film, but he and Warner Bros. clashed, leading to a delayed release (2016). The film earned big money at the box office but was critically drubbed and divided the fandom. Both Batman v Superman and its sequel Justice League were altered so extensively for theatrical release that it led to intense fan demand for director’s cuts of both films. The plan for a larger Justice League saga was first revised and then ultimately scrapped, while Snyder was pushed out of the franchise, with director James Gunn taking his place as the new shepherd of the DC Universe.

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The DCEU was never the same after Batman v Superman. Not only did the film franchise become fragmented and uncertain, but it was just never as “fun” again as that moment when Batman v Superman was first announced. I was there in San Diego when it happened, and I can attest, firsthand, it was one of the best moments to be a DC fan, among other DC fans.

It was also one of the only times that DC has managed to walk away as the “winner” of Comic-Con; Marvel’s reveal that Avengers: Age of Ultron was on the way was big, but it couldn’t rival the two biggest superhero icons of all time sharing the screen. Sadly, no DC Studios movie announcements are expected at Comic-Con 2026, so fans will have to wait even longer for the next time Batman and Superman share the screen.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice can be streamed on HBO Max.