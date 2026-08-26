15 Years Later, Rupert Grint Is Making His Harry Potter Franchise Return in the Perfect Way

The Harry Potter franchise defined a generation in the 2000s, and now, 20 years later, series is poised for a major resurgence. Instead of a new series of films, HBO is going big and investing in an entire Harry Potter TV series, which will premiere on Christmas Day. As a whole new generation about to experience Harry Potter fandom for the first time, but that has raised qeustions about whether or not actors from the original Harry Potter films series will be making a return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, it seems that none of the principal actors from the Harry Potter movies is coming back for the new TV series; however, one of the main actors from the cast, Ron Weasely actor Rupert Grint, is reprising his role in a different Harry Potter project, and it’s one of the franchise’s most successful spinoffs.

Rupert Grint Is Ron Weasley (Again) In Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Warner Bros.

It’s been announced that Rupert Grint is reprising his movie role as Ron Weasley in the hit stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Grint will officially make his stage debut on February 2, 2027, and will remain with the show for 17 weeks, until May 30, 2027. He will be the second star of the Harry Potter movies to join the stage production: Actor Tom Felton is currently reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in the Cursed Child, but unfortunately he will end his run on January 3, 2027, so there will be no crossover with Grint’s performance.

“Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can’t wait to meet him again in this stage of life,” Rupert Grint said in a statement. “There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron’s shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life is truly exciting. The first time I saw Cursed Child onstage, I was blown away and I can’t wait to set foot back on Platform 9 ¾ and pick up where I left off. I am overjoyed to join this exceptional cast and crew at the Lyric Theatre this winter.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written by Jack Thorne, working from a story by J.K. Rowling, Thorne, and Tony Award-winner John Tiffany. The play acts as a sequel to he original series of books, set nearly 20 years later as Harry Potter and his friends now serve as infuential figures of the Wizarding World, while helping their kids navigate their years at Hogwarts. Harry and Draco Malfoy’s sons become friends, but when they try to use the Time-Turner to change a key moment from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, they start a series of timeline changes that alter the present day of the Wizarding World in drastic ways. The boys get trapped in a quest to get a message to their families calling for aid in restoring time to its proper order.

The characters of the Harry Potter movies, only play a supporting role in The Cursed Child, so for actors like Grint and Felton, reprising their roles isn’t the biggest job, but is certainly a major thrill for fans who grew up on the films, and are now old enough to enjoy the series in the theatre. “Rupert is not simply revisiting a role from his past. He is continuing a journey he began as a child and carrying it forward with all the life and experience he has gained since filming concluded,” said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender in a statement. They later added, “His return creates a powerful bridge between the story audiences first fell in love with and the story of family, legacy and the passage of time that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child carries forward. We feel enormously privileged not only to welcome a world-class actor to our Broadway company, but to welcome back the actor who made Ron Weasley so beloved.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been a success, with mostly positive reviews and major awards wins, including “Best New Play” at the UK’s 2017 Laurence Olivier Awards, and “Best Play” at the 2018 Tony Awards in the US. More imortantly, fans have largely embraced the story and the expanded lore of the play, with much more acceptance and grace than the Fantastic Beasts prequel films, which stalled out halfway through their cinematic run.

You can start ordering tickets for Rupert Grint’s return as Ron Weasely in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by signing up for first access on the show’s official site.