More than two dozen 1984 movies — including Eddie Murphy's original Beverly Hills Cop, Footloose, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom — are returning to Netflix-owned theaters for their 40th anniversaries. Netflix announced (via Variety) that the Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection – 1984 will bring the '80s classics to streaming and screens, with limited theatrical runs at the Paris Theater in New York, The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, and The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California, throughout April and May.

Included in the collection: the David Lynch-directed Dune, the first cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic; Splash, the mermaid romcom starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah; Wes Craven's original horror hit A Nightmare on Elm Street; the musical comedy The Muppets Take Manhattan; the franchise-spawning Gremlins; and the fantasy adventure The NeverEnding Story.

Milestone Movies 1984: Blockbusters will run April 12 to 18 at the Paris Theater, with tickets available at the links below:

Milestone Movies 1984: Indies & Auteurs runs April 19 to 25 at the Paris and includes the following indie and auteur titles:

Milestone Movies 1984: Fantastic Journeys will run April 26 to May 2 and offers such fantastical adventures as:

Tickets are now on sale for The Egyptian Theatre's showings of Beverly Hills Cop, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Footloose, Gremlins, the Melanie Griffith-starring Body Double, and a rare screening of the European theatrical cut of Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America. The above titles will also screen at the Bay Theater, with tickets now available on the website.