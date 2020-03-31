1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Recreated in Stop Motion

Today marks 30 years since the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie debuted in theaters and quickly became a comic book staple for fans and a box office record breaker. Fans have been paying tribute to the film online all day and a special recreation has now been released that must be seen to be believed. Reckless Abandonment Pictures has taken to re-creating the full trailer for the film using all of the fan-favorite NECA action figures thanks to stop-motion artist Kyle Roberts and his crew. Over 3,500 individual pictures went into creating the video which you can watch on its own above or side-by-side with the original trailer below!

Reckless Abandonment Pictures has also created a tribute T-Shirt with The Okay See to help raise money for the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Combining Michaelangelo of TMNT with Ziggy Stardust imagery, you can grab your own Radical shirt by clicking here.

For fans of the NECA action figures there’s a lot to look forward to from the action figure makers. Earlier this year at New York Toy Fair NECA showed off its version of Raphael in his trenchcoat and hat and the live-action Casey Jones from the original movie, which will be available in a two-pack later this year at Wal-Mart. The toy company is also digging into the characters of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret of the Ooze include Tokka and Rahzar as well as Super Shredder. So perhaps in a few years a recreation of that trailer will be in order.

The future of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is bright as ever with the ongoing comic series still kicking at IDW Publishing with a comic book crossover between the Turtles and the Power Rangers ongoing. Our heroes in a half-shell will also be making multiple movie appearances with a feature-length animated film is in the works at Netflix from the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team and a live-action reboot of the franchise also in the works.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were previously rebooted in 2014 with a live-action feature film starring Megan Fox and Will Arnett. That film brought in $485 million worldwide and spawned a sequel with 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Last year producer Andrew Form told Variety that they were preparing another reboot of the property. At the time Form said that the new film would begin production at the end of 2019, but that didn’t come to pass so the status of the film is unclear.