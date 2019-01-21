2019 Razzie Awards Ignore Superhero Movies, Full List of Nominees Announced

The Academy Award nominations are set to be announced this week, honoring the best that film had to offer in 2018. The job of recognizing the worst of the medium every year falls to The Razzie Awards, whose nominees were announced on Monday morning.
Much to the joy of nerds everywhere, there was a shift in the nominees this year, as The Razzies largely ignored superhero films. Comic book adaptations are usually well-represented in the “worst of movies” awards, but 2018 managed to miss the carnage altogether. Even Venom, which was largely hated by critics despite being adored by fans, was spared from the nominations.
Instead, movies like The Happytime Murders, Gotti, Robin Hood, and Holmes & Watson were the “favorites” amongst Razzie voters this year. Donald Trump even managed to get a couple of nominations.
You can check out the full list of Razzie Award nominations below!
WORST PICTURE
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
WORST ACTRESS
Jennifer Garner, Peppermint
Amber Heard, London Fields
Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren, Winchester
Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper
WORST ACTOR
Johnny Depp (voice), Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson
John Travolta, Gotti
Donald J. Trump (as himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis, Death Wish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood
Ludacris (voice), Show Dogs
Joel McHale, Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kellyanne Conway (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston, Gotti
Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man
Melania Trump (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST SCREEN COMBO
“Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes),” Happytime Murders
“Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career,” Sherlock Gnomes
“Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters),” Holmes & Watson
“Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting ‘Battlefield Earth’-type reviews!),” Gotti
“Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness,” Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (ripoff of Jaws)
Robin Hood
WORST DIRECTOR
Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly, Gotti
James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson, Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester
WORST SCREENPLAY
Death of a Nation
Fifty Shades Freed
Gotti
Happytime Murders
Winchester