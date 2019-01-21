2019 Razzie Awards Ignore Superhero Movies, Full List of Nominees Announced

The Academy Award nominations are set to be announced this week, honoring the best that film had to offer in 2018. The job of recognizing the worst of the medium every year falls to The Razzie Awards, whose nominees were announced on Monday morning.

Much to the joy of nerds everywhere, there was a shift in the nominees this year, as The Razzies largely ignored superhero films. Comic book adaptations are usually well-represented in the “worst of movies” awards, but 2018 managed to miss the carnage altogether. Even Venom, which was largely hated by critics despite being adored by fans, was spared from the nominations.

Instead, movies like The Happytime Murders, Gotti, Robin Hood, and Holmes & Watson were the “favorites” amongst Razzie voters this year. Donald Trump even managed to get a couple of nominations.

You can check out the full list of Razzie Award nominations below!

WORST PICTURE

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

WORST ACTRESS

Jennifer Garner, Peppermint

Amber Heard, London Fields

Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren, Winchester

Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper

WORST ACTOR

Johnny Depp (voice), Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson

John Travolta, Gotti

Donald J. Trump (as himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis, Death Wish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood

Ludacris (voice), Show Dogs

Joel McHale, Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kellyanne Conway (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston, Gotti

Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man

Melania Trump (as herself), Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST SCREEN COMBO

“Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes),” Happytime Murders

“Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career,” Sherlock Gnomes

“Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters),” Holmes & Watson

“Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting ‘Battlefield Earth’-type reviews!),” Gotti

“Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness,” Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF or SEQUEL

Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America)

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (ripoff of Jaws)

Robin Hood

WORST DIRECTOR

Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly, Gotti

James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson, Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester



WORST SCREENPLAY

Death of a Nation

Fifty Shades Freed

Gotti

Happytime Murders

Winchester