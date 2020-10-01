2020 People's Choice Awards Nominations Include Birds of Prey, Bloodshot and More
The 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations have been announced and some of our favorites made the cut, including Birds of Prey for "The Movie of 2020." Other notable movie nominees for various awards include The Invisible Man, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Bloodshot, Extraction, Mulan, Hamilton, Sonic the Hedgehog, and much more. In a year where movies stopped hitting most theatres in March, the list is mostly dominated by films that were released via streaming services. It's certainly odd to see a list without Marvel films, but there are definitely some great contenders. As for TV, some of our favorites made the cut in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy category plus a bunch more exciting nominees. You can check out the film and television nominees below...
THE MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Project Power
Tenet
The Old Guard
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The King of Staten Island
The Kissing Booth 2
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face The Music
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic The Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
The Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Camila Mendes — Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron — The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss — The Invisible Man
Issa Rae — The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek — Like A Boss
Tiffany Haddish — Like A Boss
Vanessa Hudgens — Bad Boys For Life
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth — Extraction
Jamie Foxx — Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg — Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle
Tom Hanks — Greyhound
Vin Diesel — Bloodshot
Will Smith — Bad Boys For Life
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Charlize Theron — The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth — Extraction
Jamie Foxx — Project Power
John David Washington — Tenet
Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens — Bad Boys For Life
Vin Diesel — Bloodshot
Will Smith — Bad Boys For Life
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
David Spade — The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae — The Lovebirds
Joey King — The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves — Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo — To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson — The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek — Like A Boss
Will Ferrell — Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Ben Affleck — The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss — The Invisible Man
Issa Rae — The Photograph
KJ Apa — I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton
Russell Crowe — Unhinged
Tom Hanks — Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross — The High Note
THE SHOW OF 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Masked Singer
The Last Dance
This Is Us
Tiger King
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Dead To Me
Grown-Ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate — Dead To Me
Danai Gurira — The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo — Grey's Anatomy
Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Sofia Vergara — Modern Family
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Chase Stokes — Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Jesse Williams — Grey's Anatomy
Norman Reedus — The Walking Dead
Sterling Brown — This Is Us
Steve Carell — Space Force
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate — Dead To Me
Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae — Insecure
Jameela Jamil — The Good Place
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Sofia Vergara — Modern Family
Yara Shahidi — Grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Chase Stokes — Outer Banks
Danai Gurira — The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo — Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Sterling Brown — This Is Us
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt's Creek
Tiger King