2020 People's Choice Awards Nominations Include Birds of Prey, Bloodshot and More

The 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations have been announced and some of our favorites made the cut, including Birds of Prey for "The Movie of 2020." Other notable movie nominees for various awards include The Invisible Man, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Bloodshot, Extraction, Mulan, Hamilton, Sonic the Hedgehog, and much more. In a year where movies stopped hitting most theatres in March, the list is mostly dominated by films that were released via streaming services. It's certainly odd to see a list without Marvel films, but there are definitely some great contenders. As for TV, some of our favorites made the cut in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy category plus a bunch more exciting nominees. You can check out the film and television nominees below...

THE MOVIE OF 2020 Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020 Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Project Power

Tenet

The Old Guard

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020 Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The King of Staten Island

The Kissing Booth 2

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face The Music

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020 Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic The Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020 Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

The Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020 Camila Mendes — Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron — The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss — The Invisible Man

Issa Rae — The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek — Like A Boss

Tiffany Haddish — Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens — Bad Boys For Life

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020 Chris Hemsworth — Extraction

Jamie Foxx — Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg — Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle

Tom Hanks — Greyhound

Vin Diesel — Bloodshot

Will Smith — Bad Boys For Life

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020 Charlize Theron — The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth — Extraction

Jamie Foxx — Project Power

John David Washington — Tenet

Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens — Bad Boys For Life

Vin Diesel — Bloodshot

Will Smith — Bad Boys For Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020 David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae — The Lovebirds

Joey King — The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves — Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo — To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson — The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek — Like A Boss

Will Ferrell — Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020 Ben Affleck — The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss — The Invisible Man

Issa Rae — The Photograph

KJ Apa — I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton

Russell Crowe — Unhinged

Tom Hanks — Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross — The High Note

THE SHOW OF 2020 Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Masked Singer

The Last Dance

This Is Us

Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020 DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020 Dead To Me

Grown-Ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020 Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020 Christina Applegate — Dead To Me

Danai Gurira — The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo — Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Sofia Vergara — Modern Family

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020 Chase Stokes — Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Jesse Williams — Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus — The Walking Dead

Sterling Brown — This Is Us

Steve Carell — Space Force

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020 Christina Applegate — Dead To Me

Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae — Insecure

Jameela Jamil — The Good Place

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Sofia Vergara — Modern Family

Yara Shahidi — Grown-ish

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020 Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Chase Stokes — Outer Banks

Danai Gurira — The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo — Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Sterling Brown — This Is Us

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020 Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon