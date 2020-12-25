Wonder Woman 1984 and Robert Downey Jr. Nominated for Multiple Razzies
Each and every year, the grumpy folks behind the annual Razzie "Awards" go about naming the worst movies from the past 365 days. On Friday, the full list of nominations for the 2021 Razzies was released, and it once again aimed to tell everyone which movies were the worst. It was filled with some names that everyone expected, like 365 Days and the conspiracy theory-filled documentary Absolute Proof. However, it also contained a few surprises, like multiple nominations for Wonder Woman 1984.
It's not that the Wonder Woman sequel was super well received by critics, but it doesn't really feel like one of the worst films from 2020. The movie was nominated for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, while Kristen Wiig was nominated for Worst Supporting Actress.
In addition to multiple nominations for Wonder Woman 1984, Robert Downey Jr. grabbed a couple of nods for his Dolittle movie that was released last January. The film was nominated for Worst Picture and Downey was nominated for both Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo. Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween also earned a couple of nominations.
You can take a look at the full list of Razzie nominations below.
Worst Actor
Robert Downey, Jr.- Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone,- 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)