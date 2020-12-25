Wonder Woman 1984 and Robert Downey Jr. Nominated for Multiple Razzies

Each and every year, the grumpy folks behind the annual Razzie "Awards" go about naming the worst movies from the past 365 days. On Friday, the full list of nominations for the 2021 Razzies was released, and it once again aimed to tell everyone which movies were the worst. It was filled with some names that everyone expected, like 365 Days and the conspiracy theory-filled documentary Absolute Proof. However, it also contained a few surprises, like multiple nominations for Wonder Woman 1984.

It's not that the Wonder Woman sequel was super well received by critics, but it doesn't really feel like one of the worst films from 2020. The movie was nominated for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, while Kristen Wiig was nominated for Worst Supporting Actress.

In addition to multiple nominations for Wonder Woman 1984, Robert Downey Jr. grabbed a couple of nods for his Dolittle movie that was released last January. The film was nominated for Worst Picture and Downey was nominated for both Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo. Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween also earned a couple of nominations.

You can take a look at the full list of Razzie nominations below.