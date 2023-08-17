2023's Highest Rated Summer Movie on Rotten Tomatoes Isn't What You Think

2023 has been a good year for movies, with multiple summer blockbusters released to get people's butts back in theater seats. Among those blockbusters are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Flash, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and so much more. Barbie and Oppenheimer were being touted as the box office match-up to watch, with the former winning big and crossing the $1 billion milestone very quickly. You would think that with all of the hype surrounding Barbie, it would be the highest-rated summer movie, and it actually isn't. That title goes to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is 2023's Highest Rated Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem beat out all of the movies that have released during summer of 2023, this some on Rotten Tomatoes. Mutant Mayhem boasts a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated summer blockbuster beating out films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. You can check out the tweet below.

What goes down in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters now.

