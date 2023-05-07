2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to Watch

Despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the 2023 MTV Movie and Television Awards are still planned for Sunday night. Because of the aforementioned work stoppage, the annual awards gala had to pivot its format; instead of a live show complete with a host, the show is now airing via pre-recorded segments only.

Earlier this week, Paramount executive Bruce Gilmer confirmed the awards show will still take place, though there won't be a pre-show red carpet or the associated talent interviews.

How to watch the 2023 MTV Movie Awards

As in years passed, the MTV Movie and TV Awards will air on MTV. For those with cable, you'll be able to watch either on the cable channel itself or by logging into MTV.com with the log-in information from your television provider. The awards show will be also be broadcast on other Paramount-owned networks including BET, BETher, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. The ceremony will also be broadcast on Paramount+.

The show begins at 5:00 p.m. Pacific/8:00 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, May 7th.

Who was going to host the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards?

Drew Barrymore, the host previously attached to the show, pulled out earlier this week after the strike was announced.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore wrote. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me.

"I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with," she continued. "And I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive."