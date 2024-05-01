Rebel Moon 2 Viewership Drops in First Full Week on Netflix
Rebel Moon's Netflix viewership continues to disappoint.
Zack Snyder clearly wants to make Rebel Moon an ongoing franchise for Netflix, using his first two movies to set up even more to come. Unfortunately for the director and his sci-fi story, Netflix's streaming numbers are painting a bleak picture for any potential future Rebel Moon might have. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver has not only failed to live up to the mediocre bar set by its predecessor, but the film wasn't even able to keep up its own viewership after its debut weekend.
Of Netflix's major film releases, Rebel Moon 2 is one of the few to see its viewership decrease in its first full week on the service. The Scargiver racked up just over 44 million hours viewed in its opening three days on Netflix, topping the streamer's charts for the week of April 15th to April 21st.
The film failed to record that many views in the following seven days, earning just 38.8 million hours viewed from April 22nd to April 28th. Earlier this year, the Lindsay Lohan-starring romantic comedy Irish Wish was viewed for 40 million hours in its first full week. It should go without saying that movie didn't cost a fraction of what it did to produce either Rebel Moon.
Even now, a couple of days after those latest numbers were counted, Rebel Moon's fall continues. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Rebel Moon 2 down to seventh overall in the United States. It's even behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was added to Netflix's lineup before the first Rebel Moon was released.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
