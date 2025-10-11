2025’s Most Notorious Sci-Fi Flop Already Has a Spiritual Successor With The Same Gimmick (& Chris Pratt)

Director Timur Bekmambetov, the creator of Amazon’s War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube, has brought us another movie that will apparently be watched entirely through a computer screen (because the 2.5 IMDB rating for War of the Worlds has proven how successful that was the first time). Everything about this movie feels like…a choice, and not necessarily a great one—from the oddly AI-looking and over-CGI’d appearance of the entire thing to the bland acting of Chris Pratt, who is once again in rugged anti-hero mode and playing a character known as Detective Raven (yes, really).

The trailer for Mercy has arrived, and it has given away the entire plot, which feels thin to begin with. Chris Pratt enters as Detective Raven, essentially tied to an AI judge, jury, and executioner chair with Rebecca Ferguson’s face (that he helped create) telling him that he has 90 minutes to prove his innocence or die (we have no idea if that also happens in the chair). “I liked this better when it was called Minority Report,” one commenter said about the trailer, highlighting that the similarities between the two films are staggering.

So What Can We Expect From Mercy?

Chris Pratt does a lot of yelling, as shown in the trailer. And Rebecca Ferguson wears a very chic-looking turtle neck. But the summary as posted on IMDB says it best: “In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.” It’s giving style over substance, much like its predecessor.

Would it be better as a video game? Honestly, yeah. But we’re getting the 2026 reboot of Minority Report instead, with one viewer on YouTube saying, “I don’t think a trailer has ever made me want to see a movie less.” Credit where it’s due, though, the cast does look stacked, with Annabelle Wallis and Kenneth Choi joining Ferguson and Pratt. It’s currently set for release on January 23, 2026, after having been previously set for theaters on August 15, 2025.

Do you think you'll give Mercy a chance?