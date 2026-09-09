2026’s Most Divisive Sci-Fi Movie Confirms Streaming Premiere Date, Just in Time for Halloween

We’re at that point in 2026 when the movies released in the first half of the year are making their way onto streaming platforms. Halloween season is quickly approaching, so viewers will start looking for films that give them a spooky thrill. Many freaky horror films have been released this year, but fewer sci-fi films fit the season of scares. However, as Halloween arrives, there is a fresh crop of sci-fi films heading to streaming over the next few months, and a few of them are perfectly suited to the holiday where monsters, aliens, (and every strange entity in between) get the spotlight.

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There is one film from one of sci-fi’s greatest filmmakers, who made his highly anticipated return to the genre this year. However, it was only a mediocre box offife success; more importantly, the audience’s reactions were so split that it has easily become one of the most divisive films of the year. And when it hits streaming soon, you bettter believe that debate will start up all over again…

Universal’s Peacock streaming service has confirmed that Stephen Spielberg’s Disclosure Day will begin streaming on Peacock on Friday, October 9, 2026. The film was first released in theaters on June 12, 2026, where it went on to earn $241 million worldwide, against a budget of $115 million.

All will be disclosed.#DisclosureDay arrives October 9 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/iTsbZzZTE6 — Peacock (@peacock) September 9, 2026

The film stars Emily Blunt as Margaret Fairchild, a weather girl for a Kansas City TV news station, who suddenly unlocks the ability to intuitively interpret the thoughts and emotions of anyone around her. At the same time, a government cybersecurity specialist named Dr. Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) makes the brazen move of stealing digital evidence of extraterrestrial life and the US government’s long history of making contact with aliens. The secret organization Daniel worked for, led by the ruthless Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), starts pursuing him using alien technology as their guide. But when Margaret goes on live TV speaking a language never heard of on Earth, Scanlon’s attention turns toward her, as well.

Why Is Disclosure Day So Divisive?

Universal Pictures – AMblin Ent.

Disclosure Day did fairly well with critics, earning a 79% favorable score on Rotten Tomatoes. There was a lot of grace given to Spielberg for crafting yet another thrilling sci-fi story, in the same vein as Minority Report or War of the Worlds. However, the screenplay by David Koepp (Spider-Man, Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible) was crticized by a lot viewers, while the ending of the film went viral for possibly being one of the worst movie climaxes in recent memory. It didn’t help that the movie was marketed as a mystery, with a possible reveal so big, it had some people believing the film was prepping us for a real-life alien reveal. Instead, it was B-movie sci-fi from two aging greats, collaborating at least one more time.

In addition to Blunt, O’Connor, and Firth, Disclosure Day also stars Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards), Hettienne Park (The Last of Us), Michael Gaston (Prison Break) and many others.

It may not have lit up theaters, but Disclosure Day could be the perfect kind of high-profile release audiences at home are eager for. We’ll find out in exactly one month when Disclosure Day arrives (again) on Peacock (Oct. 9th).