2026’s New Batman Movie Finally Debuts a Forgotten Gotham Villain I Never Thought I’d See On Screen

As any Batman fan will tell you, the Dark Knight has a lot of foes on the pages of DC Comics. Sure, there are the villains that everyone knows, like the Joker, Riddler, Scarecrow, and Bane, but the bench of bad guys in Gotham City is far, far deeper than just a few flashy names. Over the decades, there have been seemingly countless criminals and threats menacing the good people of one of DC’s grimmest towns while giving Batman a run for his considerable money. Many of those villains have largely fallen out of favor and been forgotten over the years, but now the new trailer for Batman: Knightfall just saw the debut of a Batman villain I never thought I’d seen on screen—and suddenly I’m more excited than ever for the film.

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In the Batman: Knightfall trailer which debuted earlier this week, we get a look at many of the villains who will be appearing in the animated film taking on the landmark DC Comics storyline. You know the story; it’s the Knightfall saga in which Ban breaks the Bat, but the story factors in a lot of Gotham’s villains and they’re highlighted in the trailer. We see Bane, of course, but we also see Mr. Freeze, Scarecrow, the Joker, the Riddler, Two-Face, and a figure that might not be very familiar to some: Tally Man. Tally Man’s appearance comes at right around the 49 second mark of the trailer and if you don’t know who this icon of a villain is, let me educate you.

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Who the Heck is Tally Man?

As Batman foes go, Tally Man isn’t even one of Batman’s oldest villains. Created by Alan Grant and Vincent Giarrano, Tally Man first appeared in Batman: Shadow of the Bat #19 in 1993. The original Tally Man’s origin story is one steeped in poverty, as he came from a poor family that lived in fear of the criminals they owed money too—think loan shark type figures. After the death of his father, the criminals started extorting Tally Man’s mother and one night when they came and she could not pay, they beat her. Enraged, Tally Man killed the collector, leading to him being arrested for murder and imprisoned. His time in prison was brutal, but things got even worse when he was released as he found that his sister had died of starvation and his mother had ended her own life.

From this tragic history, the Tally Man emerged. Dressed like an old-time tax collector, the Tally Man began working for the mob to collect on “debts”, those debts being lives and not money. He tracks his victims with tally marks on his old-fashioned robes. At one point, Tally Man moves to collect on Batman’s “debt” but does battle with Azrael who is filling in for Batman. The encounter doesn’t go well for the villain. Of course, the overall Knightfall story isn’t the only time we see Tally Man. We also see him working with Two-Face during “No Man’s Land” and we see him again in Infinite Crisis where he’s a member of the Secret Society of Super Villains.

What makes Tally Man such an interesting villain is that he actually has a really well-considered and fully fleshed out storyline and, in some ways, is an example of how the crime and darkness of Gotham is almost self-perpetuating. Tally Man never really stood a chance. His family was a victim of the crime and corruption in Gotham and when he stood up to try to do something about it, he found himself imprisoned and the people he loved only suffered more. While his circumstances certainly do not excuse his villain turn, you can certainly see a throughline between his own suffering in Gotham’s darkness to becoming a part of it himself. Beyond his story, there’s also just something visually very interesting about a character dressed like an old-fashioned tax collector who wields two handguns coming to collect. This is how we see him in the Knightfall trailer and it’s extremely cool. I never expected to see this character on screen but so far, I’m very happy with what I see.

Did you catch Tally Man in the Batman: Knightfall trailer? What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!