’21 Jump Street’ Reboot Eyeing Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina to Star

We’ve known for awhile now that Sony is planning a female 21 Jump Street reboot along with its Men In Black: International reboot – and today we’re hearing which two actresses the studio is considering for the lead roles!

According to new reports, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) are the top choices for the new 21 Jump Street. According to Jeff Sneider, Haddish is already in talks to star in the reboot, while Awkwafina is simply the studio’s “top choice” to co-star:

EXCLUSIVE: @TiffanyHaddish is in talks to star in the 21 JUMP STREET reboot at Sony, and @Awkwafina is the top choice to join her… //t.co/pxuBJPC8wT — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) December 5, 2018

In this reboot scenario, it seems pretty obvious that Haddish would play the role of Channing Tatum’s Jenko (popular, partying, jock type), while Awkwafina would be prime for the Jonah Hill Schmidt role (awkward, nerdy brains type). Of course, this Jump Street reboot could potentially subvert all expectation, and drastically change these respective ways that we don’t expect. It would be a refreshing take on things – and would fit perfectly within the tradition of Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s Jump Street adaptation, which itself subverted a lot of ideas associated with the action/comedy genre.

When word that this female Jump Street’s development was confirmed, Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch said the following:

“We think that there’s something fun about keeping that irreverent spirit of Jump Street, but maybe having it be told through a female undercover cop point-of-view. We’ve had enough male buddy comedies. The script is really funny and has a freshness to it.”

He also added:

“The north star for us is wanting our movies to feel different, not done before, not recycled. Because of the volume of streaming content out there and television content, we spend a lot of time around here talking about a movie’s theatricality and making sure we believe it achieves cinema worthiness.”

However, comments from Jonah Hill about the possible Jump Street / Men In Black crossover make it hard to be sure there’s still a market for this female reboot to tap into:

“It’s too complicated… it’s kind of impossible with all the Men in Black stuff,” Hill said. “The Jump Street films were so fun to make and the whole joke of them was they were making fun of remakes and sequels and reboots and then now it’s become a giant sequel, reboot. It’s almost become what we were making fun of and it’s hard to maintain that joke when it’s so high stakes.”

We’ll keep you updated on the status of the 21 Jump Street reboot.