25 Years Later, Cult Disney Fantasy Is A Surprise Streaming Success

Sometimes you hear the title of a movie and it awakens a long-dormant part of your brain like some sort of obscure, Disney original movie watching sleeper agent. Titles like Troop Beverly Hills, Ritchie Rich, or A Little Princess all come to mind when thinking about movies like this—all somewhat feeling like a fever dream that you can’t figure out if you made up as a kid or not.

Life-Size is another one of these movies (and, technically speaking, it’s also the first live-action Barbie movie). Starring Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan, the movie centers around a lonely Casey Burns after the death of her mother. Knowing that she would do anything to bring her mom back, Casey attempts some wacky magic, accidentally bringing her doll “Eve” to life instead and unintentionally changing her life forever. Shenanigans ensue, obviously. It’s campy, it’s ridiculous, it’s silly beyond words. And for a long time, it was nowhere to be found on streaming services. But now it’s back on Disney+, second only in viewer numbers to The Fantastic Four.

The Power of Nostalgia Wins Again

For years, people have been losing it over Life-Size not being available to stream on Disney+. Some speculated that it was because of music rights for the original soundtrack, while others thought it was because Disney+ didn’t actually own the rights to the film. Either way, it’s back now, and fans couldn’t be happier. “I remember watching this as a kid and loving it! They did a sequel and I absolutely hated that because it lost all the charm of the first movie in my opinion. Plus it felt off character and weird the second movie,” said one viewer. Another said, “Yes I remember that movie it was awesome and I love Lindsay Lohan she was my first Crush.”

Reviews of the film are as unhinged as the movie itself, with one viewer rating it 5 stars and saying simply, “Mood is Tyra Banks typing nonsense on her work computer.” And we can confirm, it is indeed a mood. If you want a movie that will throw you directly back into your childhood, and go into it with zero expectations other than a silly, fun time, Life-Size isn’t a bad way to kill an afternoon.

