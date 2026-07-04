4 Fantasy Movies From 1995 All Late ’80s Kids Can Quote Perfectly

1995 was a particularly good year for movies meant to appeal to a younger audience, especially those with a fantasy element. It was the year that graced us with Toy Story, Batman Forever, and Pocahontas. We also got Mortal Kombat and A Little Princess—wildly different in their execution, but still with that fantastical element that made them appeal to kids (and adults, if we’re being honest). And the 90s were a relatively whimsical time for movies and television, so it’s really not so surprising that we got so much content of this kind. But four movies stood above the rest when it came to sheer quotability—and for good reason. People are still quoting them to this day. And if you were of a certain age when you first saw them, chances are that you can give an audience a line-by-line retelling with no problems. It also doesn’t hurt that, thanks in part to nostalgia glasses, they still hold up today.

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So here are the four most quotable movies for kids that came out in 1995. Read on to see if your favorite made the list.

4. Babe

If you told us that the first thing that came to mind when you thought of the movie Babe, aside from the whole adorable talking pig thing, wasn’t “That’ll do, pig,” we’d call you a liar. It’s one of the most beloved movies of the time—a staple in an elder millennial’s video diet. The movie kicks off with the story of Arthur Hogget, a farmer who wins a piglet named Babe as a prize at the local county fair. It’s only by sheer luck that Babe doesn’t end up as a Christmas ham; instead, Hogget decides to show at the next county fair. During this time, Babe bonds with motherly border collie Fly, and learns that he has a knack for herding sheep. But when word gets out, the other animals aren’t as happy about a pig that doesn’t fit in.

It’s very much your typical black sheep (please excuse the pun) story—one about acceptance and being who you are. And Babe is one of the cutest movie animals of all time, which helps make the story one that always feels worth revisiting, especially when you need to remind yourself that sometimes it’s okay to tell people “Move along there ya…ya…big buttheads!”

3. Toy Story

Well, we’re officially on the fifth installment in this franchise. But back in 1995, audiences were gifted Toy Story for the very first time. And it took the world by storm, both with its unique narrative and its cutting-edge animation. Everyone remembers the story of Woody, a cowboy doll, whose status as Andy’s favorite toy is threatened when Andy receives a new Buzz Lightyear action figure as a present. But their rivalry is put on hold when Andy and his parents move, and they end up in the hands of the surprisingly twisted neighbor kid. And Woody got it right when he said, “This is a perfect time to panic!” Which, in turn, gave kids everywhere a new line to use all the time. But it’s safe to say that everyone knows the line that’s become the most quotable in the decades since Toy Story released: “What’re you lookin’ at, ya hockey puck?”

2. Jumanji

Easily one of Robin Williams’s most beloved movies, Jumanji is one everyone remembers, especially those “seeking to leave their world behind.” It was a weird kid’s perfect escape movie—just scary enough to get our blood pumping, but, more than anything, an exciting adventure that had us wearing out our VHS copies with repeated viewings (as well as driving our parents crazy when we ran around the house screaming “What year is it?!”). The movie centered on Peter and Judy, two siblings who found a board game called Jumanji. As kids do, they decide to play it, accidentally freeing Alan, who has been trapped inside for the last few decades. But the only way to free him for good is to win—a job that’s easier said than done, as they find themselves facing not only terrifying animals, but also the bloodthirsty Van Pelt.

And while there is a reboot franchise that’s not half bad, nothing comes close to the magic (or quotability) that was the original Jumanji.

1. Casper

Casper was absolutely one of the most unique movies for kids, either in the 90s or currently. While it could have been dark or heavy, it was, instead, surprisingly hopeful for a movie about the ghost of a kid. The entire premise was outlandish in the best way, with the story centering on Kat Harvey and her dad, James, who just so happens to be an afterlife therapist. The pair move into a dilapidated mansion—one haunted by, you guessed it, Casper the friendly ghost. Kat and Casper are quick to fall in puppy love. But, just as quickly, their bond is complicated by the fact that Casper is a ghost, that his uncles are also ghosts, and that the three of them aren’t nearly as friendly as Casper. It’s a wildly endearing movie that very much deserves all the hype it got, and it still watches just as good today as it did thirty years ago. And who can forget the movie that had all of us asking, “Can I keep you?”

Do you think that these are the most quotable movies of 1995? Let us know how they measure up to your picks in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other film fans.