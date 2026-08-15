44 Years After Bombing in Theaters, John Carpenter Teases a Sequel to His Best Movie May Finally Happen

If you’re a millennial, it’s hard to imagine this film as anything other than an incredibly meme-able cult classic starring actors who were already some of the biggest names in the game by the time it hit the big screen. The idea that the movie, which starred Kurt Russell and Keith David, bombed with critics and audiences alike after its initial theatrical debut feels like a made-up fact. But it was true, and likely the reason it took nearly 50 years to get the sequel greenlit—if it’s actually been greenlit at all.

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But now it seems The Thing is ready to make a big comeback. Speaking at Fan Expo Chicago, iconic director John Carpenter said, “We’re working on it now” when asked about the potential state of a sequel to the 1982 film. Though it is worth noting that when pushed for more details, he added, “Yeah, I don’t know. We’ll see.” So while there’s a glimmer of hope for classic horror fans, it’s best to temper expectations right now. But when have fans on the internet ever really tempered their expectations?

Carpenter Has Been Dropping Hints for Years About A Sequel to The Thing

“We’re working on it now.”



John Carpenter just dropped a fresh update on ‘THE THING 2’ during Fan Expo Chicago. pic.twitter.com/a52blV9xgg — Brad @ Dread Central (@DreadCentral) August 14, 2026

They’ve been cryptic and few and far between, but the director said almost verbatim the same thing when asked for an update on any sequel news last year. And back in 2023, Carpenter said he was sworn to secrecy due to the fact that there “may be a Thing 2.” It’s fair to say that the film’s nebulous ending, where MacReady (Russell) and Childs (David) find themselves alone together in Outpost 31, neither knowing if the other has been assimilated, has left tons of room for a continuation of the story. But, like with most things, fans have big feelings about whether or not there should even be a sequel.

“It’s been what? Forty years? It won’t be what you expect; it won’t just be a graphically updated perfect continuation. It’s already a perfect movie. We don’t need a sequel that sullies the original by existing,” said one fan on X. But others aren’t having it, saying that a sequel, or even a prequel, that explores everything that could have possibly gone wrong in the decades before or after the original could be a perfect bookend to an already near-perfect story.

The general consensus, though, is that Carpenter is just saying things, as he’s been wont to do for the last 45 years since The Things’ theatrical debut. One fan summed the situation up well, saying, “I feel like John’s given this answer several times over the last near-45 years. People are getting themselves all way too excited about it this time, because it never comes to fruition.” With the titular Thing being what it is, what potential for a sequel that doesn’t end in worldwide assimilation is even possible? A prequel could potentially add some context to the existing story, but is that even necessary at this point?