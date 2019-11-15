New 6 Underground Trailer Released by Netflix

Michael Bay is coming to Netflix this year, and he’s bringing Ryan Reynolds along for the ride. Or is the other way around? You know what, it doesn’t really matter. The point is, Bay and Reynolds have teamed up for a new movie called 6 Underground, a Netflix original that will arrive on the streaming service in December. The first trailer for 6 Underground arrived online back in October, and on Thursday morning, Netflix released yet another action-packed look at the new film.

The trailer begins as an Italian travel advertisement, encouraging people to visit the country. It soon turns into a speeding car chase, complete with attack helicopters, a signature of any memorable Michael Bay chase scene. You can check out the new trailer in the video above!

6 Underground tells the story of a group of people who decide to fake their own deaths in order to fight worldwide crime as vigilantes. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the movie:

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you “no.”

“6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

Writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese penned the script for 6 Underground. The film also stars Melanie Laurent, Payman Maadi, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, and Dave Franco.

6 Underground will arrive on Netflix on December 13th.