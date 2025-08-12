7 Movies in This $7Bn Franchise Coming to Netflix This Week (Including the Best 2)

Be sure to make some time for family this weekend, as seven Fast & Furious movies are hitting Netflix all at once on Saturday, August 16th. The streamer will soon host first three movies in the series, the fifth through seventh movies, and the spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The fourth movie is currently streaming only on HBO Max, so a household with both subscriptions can get seven movies into the Fast Saga without watching anything out of order. Those that don’t want to commit will at least be able to catch the all-time best movie in the franchise on Netflix, Furious 7, along with its runner-up, Fast Five.

The Fast & Furious franchise is truly unique among blockbuster franchises, as many fans are about to find out. For one thing, the first movie in the series borrowed its title from a 1954 B movie, but producers did not get approval to use the title for sequels. That’s why the collection of movies hitting Netflix this weekend have such elaborate titles — The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and Hobbs & Shaw.

These make up most of the main franchise, leaving out only the fourth movie, Fast & Furious, which was billed as a “soft reboot” upon its launch in 2009, as it drew the focus away from racing and more towards crime and espionage. However, at the end of the day they’re all about the extended Torretto family, whether they’re competing in a drag race or driving a car into outer space for a heist.

A binge-watch of this series can often feel like a daunting commitment, especially when the movies are scattered across different streamers. Having nearly all of them here on Netflix certainly helps, but for those that just want a taste of the experience, be sure to start with Furious 7. This movie has some of the best action, most heartfelt character moments, and most memorable quotes of the entire franchise. That includes iconic lines you’ve probably heard before, including “I don’t have friends, I got family,” and “The thing about a street fight — the street always wins,” among many others.

Furious 7 is also the last movie to feature star Paul Walker, who passed away tragically while the movie was still being filmed. His character, Brian Walker, says an odd farewell at the end of this installment, which hits hard for some viewers. However, for those that want to get a sense of family dynamic before saying goodbye, check out Fast Five. This one includes the introduction of Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, among many other franchise staples.

Finally, for those who do get all the way through Netflix’s new collection and want to see this journey through to the end, it will get a bit trickier. After Furious 7, you’ll want to watch the eighth movie, The Fate of the Furious, before watching the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. At the time of this writing, you can stream Fate on The Roku Channel, or digitally rent or purchase it on PVOD stores. Otherwise, you’ll have to hunt down a Blu-ray.

After that detour, the main series continues with F9, which is currently included with a subscription to Prime Video. Finally, the latest installment, Fast X, is currently available on the Starz streaming service. You could also digitally rent or purchase it on Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home, but note that it is not available to rent or purchase on Prime Video or YouTube, as those PVOD stores will simply direct you to Starz.

Sadly, this binge-watch won’t lead up to the franchise’s next release anytime soon, as the upcoming sequel to Fast X has been delayed by Hollywood labor strikes and the wildfires in L.A. earlier this year. It is currently expected to premiere in the spring of 2027, but an exact date hasn’t been announced. In the meantime, enjoy the franchise while most of it is in one place on Netflix, before it speeds off to the next starting line.