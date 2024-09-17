7 Movies to Watch After The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a streaming force for Netflix over the last year, spending 20 weeks on the streamer's global Top 10 Movies list since its arrival in December. Unfortunately for the folks that have had Illumination's hit video game adaptation on repeat for months, the movie is actually set to leave Netflix in the near future. October 2nd will be the final day The Super Mario Bros. Movie is available to watch on Netflix, leaving some households with a plumber-sized hole on their TVs. If you're looking for something to fill that void, or you think you've just watched Mario too many times and are ready for something new, we've got you covered. Whether it's the humor, adventure, or video game ties that you love about The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there are a lot of options out there that can deliver those same things. We've put together a list of seven films (and franchises) to check out if you enjoyed the Mario movie.

Despicable Me (Photo: Illumination) Okay so this is actually six movies instead of one. Despicable Me is the movie that sent Illumination to new heights, and the Minions franchise it spawned continues to be the cornerstone of the franchise today. If you like the animation style and sense of humor in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Despicable Me and Minions movies are right up your alley (though it's likely you've already seen them at this point). There are four Despicable Me movies and two Minions movies out already, with a third Minions movie currently in the works. So this franchise will give you what you might have wanted at the end of Mario, with so many teases left to be explored later.

Sonic the Hedgehog (Photo: Paramount) There aren't many good video game adaptations out there, but Sonic the Hedgehog has established itself as one of the best. After debuting a creepy-looking hedgehog in the film's first trailer, the team behind Sonic went and changed the character's look into something more like the classic Sega hero. That move earned a lot of goodwill with the fanbase and helped deliver solid results when Sonic the Hedgehog hit theaters. Since then, the franchise has released a sequel, a spinoff TV series, and is set to debut a third film this December. Unlike The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic is a live-action film. However, it hits the same family-friendly notes, so you're able to enjoy it with any kids at home that have enjoyed watching Mario.

The LEGO Movie (Photo: Warner Bros.) In terms of the adventure found in The Super Mario Movie, the most similar animated movie out there is probably The LEGO Movie. No disrespect to Mario or Illumination, but The LEGO Movie simply does it a lot better. If there's something you like in Mario (outside of the Nintendo characters themselves) you'll find a better version of it in The LEGO Movie. This animated adventure, which also stars Chris Pratt in the lead role, is genuinely one of the best and most groundbreaking animated films of the 21st century, and it remains wildly entertaining every single time you watch it. The LEGO Movie also has a good sequel and two spinoffs, one of which is fantastic (The LEGO Batman Movie).

Onward (Photo: Pixar Animation Studios) Speaking of Chris Pratt voice roles and animated adventure movies, have you seen Onward? Pixar's Dungeons & Dragons inspired movie about two brothers trying to connect with their late father came out at a horrible time. The film was one of the very last to hit theaters before the start of the pandemic in 2020, so it didn't sell a lot of tickets. Don't let that sway you, though, because Onward is relentlessly delightful. It's got as much heart as it does humor, which says a lot because it's hilarious. Pratt voices Barley, the older of the two brothers, in what is probably his best performance as a voice actor. The younger brother, Ian, is voiced by Tom Holland.

Kung Fu Panda (Photo: Dreamworks) The runaway vocal performance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie belongs to none other than Jack Black, who provides the voice for the villainous Bowser. The School of Rock star is hysterical as Mario's arch-nemesis, and he's every bit as good as the hero of the Kung Fu Panda film series. Kung Fu Panda might be one of the most underrated animated franchises out there, consistently delivering beautiful action and heartfelt stories over the last 15 years or so. All four movies in the series are good, but Kung Fu Panda 2 is in a league all its own, easily one of the best films ever released by DreamWorks Animation.

Wreck-It Ralph It may not be based on an existing video game franchise, but Wreck-It Ralph has long been the best video game movie around. The titular Ralph is loosely inspired by Donkey Kong, throwing it back to his longtime showdown with Mario in the early arcade games. He's a perpetual villain who desperately wants to become the hero, and he spends the movie hopping around to different arcade games to find a place where he can succeed.