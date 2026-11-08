A Famous Musician Wrote a “Weird” Elf 2 Script Before Creating Spider-Man’s Most Notorious Adaptation

U2 guitarist The Edge wrote a screenplay for Elf 2, adding an unlikely Christmas comedy to a resume that includes dozens of Hollywood soundtracks and one of Broadway’s most notorious disasters. The sequel never got made, but the script apparently still exists somewhere. It was revealed to exist by Obsession co-star Andy Richter, who played Morris in the original 2003 film, during a recent appearance on the Obsessed podcast.

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Richter, who co-authored “Elf Unwrapped: Behind the Scenes of a Modern Christmas Classic” with Aaron Karo, learned of the screenplay from producer Shauna Robertson while researching the book. Robertson had been asked to meet The Edge to discuss his finished script. “Someone got ahold of her, and said, ‘The Edge from U2 has written a sequel to Elf, and he wants to talk to you about it,’” Richter recalled. Robertson was willing to meet with him, but the meeting went nowhere. “The weirdest story,” said Richter of the revelation, although the contents of the screenplay are unknown. The Edge’s involvement never got beyond the proposed meeting, and a completed Elf sequel written by one of rock’s most identifiable guitarists lies somewhere in obscurity.

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U2’s Hollywood History Includes a Notorious Spider-Man Musical

U2 has an extensive history in Hollywood, with music appearing in dozens of films. The band recorded “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” for 1995’s Batman Forever, while Bono and The Edge wrote Tina Turner’s theme for GoldenEye that same year. The Edge also composed the score for the 1986 thriller Captive, demonstrating an interest in filmmaking that extends well beyond U2’s recordings.

His most infamous non-band project was Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Bono and The Edge composed the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical, which became one of the costliest flops in theater history. The $75 million production, originally directed by Julie Taymor, was plagued by delays, rewrites, and serious injuries from its elaborate aerial stunts. Taymor was fired, and Marvel Comics writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was brought in to rewrite the story. The musical began previews in November 2010 but didn’t officially open until the summer of the following year. It was shut down in January 2014, with investors facing losses of close to $60 million. Spider-Man lived to fight the Green Goblin another day, but Broadway was a tougher foe. Below are some highlights from the Broadway focus Playbill:

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The Edge wasn’t the only writer who developed an Elf sequel. Scot Armstrong, whose credits include Old School and The Hangover Part II, wrote a separate screenplay about evil South Pole elves kidnapping Santa Claus. Armstrong also contributed writing to the original Elf uncredited. Neither sequel went into production, leaving the 2003 film without a theatrical followup. Richter believes that is a good thing. More than 20 years after its release, Elf remains a holiday staple, and he sees no reason to jeopardize its reputation with an unnecessary sequel. Maybe Buddy the Elf dodged a bullet, considering how his last big theatrical team-up with a famous fictional character ended.