A Huge Marvel Star’s Beloved Action Film and Sequel Just Landed on Prime Video (But We Still Want the Third Movie)

While when most people think of Robert Downey Jr., they think of the actor as a Marvel star and for excellent reason. Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, Downey has been considered by many to be the absolutely definitive Tony Stark/Iron Man, reprising the role numerous times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he’s about to shift gears and continue in the franchise as a different character, going from hero to villain as Doctor Doom. Outside of the world of superheroes, Downey has also had an impressive career with some other great roles, including his Academy Award-winning turn in Oppenheimer. But while he’s won critical acclaim and is a household name for one beloved fictional character, there’s another iconic role that he’s equally loved for — and now both that movie and its sequel are on Prime Video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now available on Amazon’s streaming service are both Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. The films, released in 2009 and 2011 respectively, are directed by Guy Ritchie and star Downey as the titular Sherlock Holmes and Jude law as Dr. John Watson. The films are based on stories of the character of the same name by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and were not only generally well-received with critics but the movies were big hits with audiences — and fans still want a third film that has long been said to be in the works.

Sherlock Holmes is Surprisingly Action Packed (And We Need That Third Movie)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

While the character of Sherlock Holmes is one that is not unfamiliar to moviegoers, Downey’s portrayal in the Ritchie-directed movies is a little unique. While the character is well known and much loved for his impressive skills of deduction and observation as well as just how much he knows about a lot of things, one of the characteristics of the character from Conan Doyle’s books is his physical skills as well. Holmes is good in a fight and that’s something that Downey’s take on the character does very well. It sets the character apart and is very in keeping with the tone and approach Ritchie has to most of his films. It’s certainly something that makes these Sherlock Holmes films a bit more fun.

And that action-driven fun is something that fans of the franchise have been craving more of for 15 years. A third film is something that had previously been announced in 2019, with Dexter Fletcher set to take over for Ritchie as director, but there haven’t been any concrete updates in the years since. The film reportedly continues to be in the works, but there’s no specific timing or other information. That said, it’s a movie that fans still eagerly want to see happen — just until then they’ll have to be happy with Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes 2 on Prime Video.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!