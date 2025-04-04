A Minecraft Movie Is In Theaters And On a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

A Minecraft Movie just hit theaters today! And if you were first in line, enjoying some popcorn at the movies this morning, then I have some great news for you. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray releases, including the 4K UHD limited-edition steelbook, are now live. That’s right, you can already have your Minecraft movie pre-order ready to go. That’s just called being prepared.

The steelbook edition of A Minecraft Movie includes the film in 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital along with the special features listed below. The cover art is pretty fantastic, highlighting a ton of Minecraft characters and items on top of a black background, with little hearts and apples filling up the inbetweens. Current prices are $37.99 for the steelbook, $29.99 for the standard 4K, $25.99 for Blu-ray, and $19.99 for the DVD. Walmart also has an exclusive Blu-ray edition that includes crafting table packaging. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but you won’t be charged until it ships. Head here to see the steelbook and here for the standard options, both on Amazon.

Special Features:

Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party

Creepers, Zombies and Endermen Oh My!

A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals

A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats

Marlene + Nitwit

The new film based on the popular sandbox videogame stars Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Hansen as the unfortunate group of misfits that get pulled into a vortex and thrown into a brand new world. With help from expert-builder Steve (Jack Black), it shouldn’t be a problem finding their way home, but they’ll have to dig deep into their creative abilities to do it.

While the film did just release, reviews have been flowing in for a few days now, and they’re mixed to say the least. But that isn’t necessarily bad, just common for films aimed at specific audiences. One entertainment writer and journalist, Chris Gallardo, says he valued the film’s ambition and its respect for those who play Minecraft with its subtle references, stating, “Minecraft Movie is insanely bonkers and is 100% what you’d expect in this big-screen Minecraft movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it’s got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too.”

And what else could we fans really want? I’m hoping to walk into the theater, see Jack Black and Jason Momoa, and explode into laughter. Because if having fun and being creative wasn’t the point of Minecraft, I don’t know what is.

A Minecraft Movie is now playing in theaters.