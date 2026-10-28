A New Ghostbusters Movie May Be in the Works, but You Don’t Have to Wait to Suit Up Like the Original Team

A Halloween party isn’t complete without someone dressed as a ghostbuster. The 80s franchise has been a popular choice for fancy dress parties for over four decades and someone could really bust out some moves at their next party if they can get their hands on a complete replica of Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz costume from his first two Ghostbusters appearances, which comes with Proton pack, ghost trap and more. This comes via Heritage Auctions’ upcoming November Hollywood Entertainment Showcase Auction, which features many movie replicas, many of which include cast signatures and other special little additions that elevate them above the regular shop bought replicas out there. For any Ghostbusters fan, though, the full replica ensemble is currently bidding at a frighteningly low price and would easily become the best piece in even a serious collector’s possessions.

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This Ghostbusters uniform is the iconic tan jumpsuit which has an embroidered logo and Stantz name panel on the chest. The main props of the Proton pack, Neutrino Wand, and Ghost Trap with tubing and foot pedal, are added to with a Casio calculator wrist watch, Belt Gizmo with belt loops, circuit board greeblies, and coiled rubber wire, Motorola radio, elbow pads, gloves, leather boots, Ghost Trap holster and keychain holders. That is quite some collection and more than you would find in your average ghostbuster costume, and is certainly not the cheap plastic that you would find in most costumes. Created by Bob’s Propshop and created directly from the production-made original props, with the main props being made of resin, plastic, and metal with switches, ribbons, knobs, lights and all the other production accurate accessories that are seen in the movies.

The Ghostbusters Franchise Is as Popular as Ever

Despite no live-action Ghostbusters movie being released between 1989 and 2021’s legacy sequel Ghostbusters Afterlife, the franchise have truly faded away thanks to nostalgic memories and constant appearances of the first two movies on TV even in the days before streaming. Now, with Afterlife and 2025’s Frozen Empire doing just enough with their theatrical runs and streaming success, another new movie is in the works. Entitled Nightmare on 34th Street, the new film was officially announced at the beginning of October, but other than a note that Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog) is writing the script there have been no other detailed revealed about the next chapter in the Ghostbusters saga. Many believe it’s title being very close to the festive classic Miracle on 34th Street means that this will be a Christmas themed movie, but that is yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, the next Ghostbusters project is coming in the form of a new animated series on Netflix. Ghostbusters: Night Shift is set five years after the events of Ghostbusters II and will be the first animated series to be canon to the overall franchise timeline. The new series will debut on Netflix sometime in 2027, following in the footsteps of shows like Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 in expanding a main live-action franchise into an animated medium. Ghostbusters: Night Shift has the Ghost Corps team of Ben Hibon, Elliott Kalan, Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, and Amie Karp behind it as executive producers, and as you would expect franchise veteran Dan Aykroyd is also involved. There has been no work yet whether any of the original Ghostbusters cast will be joining the series, but considering the involvement of Ernie Hudson and Aykroyd in the most recent movies and even Bill Murray’s reportedly reluctant return, it is certainly not out of the question.

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