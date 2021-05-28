‘A Quiet Place 2’: Cillian Murphy in Talks to Join Emily Blunt

28 Days Later... and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is in talks to join returning star Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place 2, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Friday.

While details are hushed, Murphy is said to play a man "with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit" comprised of mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe), who are all in discussions to return. John Krasinski, who starred in the first screamer with real-life wife Blunt, returns as writer-director on the sequel being readied by studio Paramount for a May 2020 release.

Krasinski said in October he originally intended to leave A Quiet Place as a one-off shared with Blunt in their first movie project together, but admitted he had a "small idea for a sequel" that blossomed into a script.

"I had this little idea that's now gotten bigger is most sequels are about a villain returning or a hero returning, and you have to build this entire world around just the idea that I have a hero or a villain," Krasinski later told Collider. "That's a lot, and I think that's where a lot of sequels go wrong because as much as you love that hero or villain, the entire thing is fabricated just to make that person work. [With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world."

That world is under siege by blind extraterrestrial creatures who hunt by sound and feast on the last-surviving humans who fail to keep quiet.

"So it's actually the world that's built, it's the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience," Krasinski continued. "Are there other people that have to survive like this? It's that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?"

Paramount has dated A Quiet Place 2 for May 15, 2020.

