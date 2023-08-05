A24's Talk to Me Banned in Kuwait

A24 recently released their latest horror film with Talk to Me from directors Michael and Danny Phillippou, best known as the RackaRacka brothers, and fans have been checking it out since it hit theaters. Talk to Me follows a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits, and things get out of hand. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Talk to Me looks like one of those horror films that you probably don't want to miss out on. But it seems that one country does want to miss out on the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kuwait has banned Talk to Me.

Why was Talk to Me Banned in Kuwait?

Talk to Me wasn't banned because of the content of the movie but because of the identity of star Zoe Terakes. Terakes identifies as nonbinary and trans masculine, with the actor undergoing gender-confirming surgery last year. Kuwait has banned films that feature LGBTQ scenes or references before, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear, West Side Story, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Eternals also being banned in recent years.

Talk to Me Directors on Sequels and Prequels

Michael and Danny recently revealed that they shot an entire prequel to Talk to Me already as well as their plans for a sequels.

"We actually shot an entire Duckett prequel already," Danny revealed. "It's told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that. But also while writing the first film, you can't help but write scenes for a second film. So there's so many scenes. The mythology was so thick, and yeah, if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn't be able to resist. I feel like we'd jump at it."

"We have a lot of original stories that we want to tell, but the Talk to Me stuff is exciting to us, too. So the idea of a sequel, we wouldn't be opposed to it." Michael added.

Talk to Me Cast

Talk to Me features a cast that includes Sophia Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio. Danny and Michael Philippou directed the film from a screenplay the former wrote with Bill Hinzman.

Here's Talk to Me's official longline: "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

