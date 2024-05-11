Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes CinemaScore Revealed

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has a fresh CinemaScore as fans head to the movies to see it this weekend. According to the metrics from the company, Wes Ball's new movie notched a B grade. Now, that's a little below the previous trilogy, but ahead of Tim Burton's effort in the 2000s. A lot of faith gets placed in both CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes numbers for each new release. But, you really can never know until people get out there to see the movie for themselves. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes literally just got out to the best domestic preview box office in the history of the franchise, so it's really too close to call at the moment.

Still, with The Fall Guy's coverage going south immediately after coming in $2 million under the projections, observers are now questioning if the entire summer at the movies is cooked. That's a reflection of the fact that the theater business has never really recovered from 2020 and viewing habits have really changed in fundamental ways. A lot of these recent releases have been absolutely fun times at the movies. Yet and still, there remains some kind of weird malaise over the proceedings that people just can't shake.

#KingdomOfPlanetOfTheApes swung in with a solid B! 🐒🌍🎬 Did you see this in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! #cinemascore pic.twitter.com/qwgzOp3OUh — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) May 11, 2024

Should You Go See Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes?

ComicBook's Spencer Perry took a trip to the cinema to review

ComicBook's Spencer Perry seems to think so! Our critic reviewed the latest entry in this long-running franchise this week. In his piece, Perry argues that the Apes still have a lot to say about the human condition and what we can learn from these fictional primates as we navigate our own unsure futures. Numerous fans questioned the need for another installment after the absolute hoot the last trilogy ended up being. However, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes answers those questions with a confident new direction (mostly) free of Caesar's travails from the last time around. It turns out the future is a strange place for the Apes too.

"It can already be daunting to join a franchise that has remained steadfast for almost sixty years, not to mention one that successfully rebooted itself in the 2010s to critical acclaim, but director Wes Ball has managed to stare down that mountain of intimidation with his cast and crew to deliver," Perry contended. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes proves that there is still life left in this franchise and that it can grow beyond the fan-favorite Andy Serkis trilogy while still drawing influence from its roots. Even with minor faults, it's a grand time, and a worthy follow-up."

What movie are you going to see this weekend? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!