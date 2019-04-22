Disney Family Member Says CEO Bob Iger’s Salary Is “Insane”

Over the past decade, Bob Iger has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, with an annual salary to match. One member of the Disney family, however, has taken up a recent issue with the executive’s pay scale. Earlier today, filmmaker Abigail Disney — the great niece of Walt Disney — shared a tweet in which she voiced displeasure with Iger’s current salary ratio to that of the average employee of the Walt Disney Company.

In a tweet that’s now gone viral, Disney calls Iger’s salary “insane.”

Let me very clear. I like Bob Iger. I do NOT speak for my family but only for myself. Other than owning shares (not that many) I have no more say in what happens there than anyone else. But by any objective measure a pay ratio over a thousand is insane. https://t.co/O34OjXd6rr — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2019

“To brush aside criticism of the low wage you pay workers at the company by saying you pay more than the Federal Minimum Wage and that you provide opportunities for education is a dodge,” Disney continued in subsequent tweets. “We all know the Federal Minimum is too low to live on. So why must we, at a company that’s to brush aside criticism of the low wage you pay workers at the company by saying you pay more than the Federal Minimum Wage and that you provide opportunities for education is a dodge. We all know the Federal Minimum is too low to live on.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Iger received an 80% raise, boosting his salary to $65.6 million per year. The executive announced earlier this month that he intends to retire at some point in 2021, after the dust from the Disney and Fox merger finally settles.

“I’m expecting my contract to expire at the end of 2021. I’d say, ‘This time I mean it,’ but I’ve said that before,” Iger told investors during an investor Q&A. “I’ve been CEO since October of 2005, and as I’ve said many times, there’s a time for everything, and that will be 2021. [That] will be the time for me to finally step down.”

