Absolute Dominion: Lexi Alexander to Direct Martial Arts Drama With Blumhouse

Bill and Ted Face the Music star Alex Winter will join a diverse cast including The Porter's Oluniké Adeliyi, Jerry Maguire's Reagan Gomez, and Better Call Saul's Julie Ann Emery in Absolute Dominion, a new movie from Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander. Alexander, a former martial artist and stunt performer, exploded onto the scene with 2005's acclaimed Green Street Hooligans, and while War Zone was not a huge commercial success, Alexander earned praise for her action direction in it. She has gone on to direct episodes of TV shows like Supergirl, Arrow, and How to Get Away With Murder.

Absolute Dominion's cast will also include performance artist Alok Vaid-Menon, model Désiré Mia, and Upload's Andy Allo. Jennifer Jajeh (Transparent), Juliana Joel (American Gigolo), June Carryl (Helstrom), Junes Zahdi (Dog), Laith Ashley (Strut), Mario D'Leon (Daredevil), Nora Armani (The Blacklist: Redemption), Shawn Mousavi (Preacher), and Patton Oswalt (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) round out the cast.

Alexander will produce, along with Jason Blum, John McKeown and Scott Putman. Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will executive produce for Blumhouse Television. Ultimate Dominion marks Alexander's first feature film as director since 2010's Lifted, and her first action movie since Punisher: War Zone two years before. Winter, who spends most of his time directing and producing, said on Instagram that he has been waiting for years to see what Alexander would do next, and that he is excited to be part of the project.

Alexander was a champion kickboxer before starting her career in show business. She has recruited famed martial artist and actor Phil Tan, who has appeared in Showdown in Little Tokyo, Batman, and Lethal Weapon, to oversee fight choreography.

Here's the official synopsis for the film, for which production is already underway:

"It's 2085 A.D. and the world has been destroyed by religious warfare. Desperate to save humanity, global governing forces host a gripping, no-holds-barred, martial arts tournament. Last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith."

The film is set to debut on Netflix. There is no release date set at this point.